Arsenal to Join PSG & Juventus in Race to Sign Celtic Wonderkid Karamoko Dembélé

Arsenal are ready to rival both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in their pursuit of 16-year-old Celtic sensation Karamoko Dembélé.

The youngster rose to prominence in 2016 when he made his debut for Celtic's Under-20 side at just 13 years old. He made his senior debut towards the end of last season and has been tipped for a bright future.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are desperate to strike a deal for Dembélé, and they hope to have advantage over the rest of their suitors after doing business with Celtic during the summer, when they signed left-back Kieran Tierney for around £25m.

Unai Emery is looking to invest in youth at the Emirates Stadium, and he is said to see Dembélé as the perfect option.

However, both Juventus and PSG are incredibly keen on the winger, whilst Borussia Dortmund and a whole host of Premier League sides are thought to have already expressed an interest in striking a deal for Dembélé.

Under contract until 2021, Celtic will certainly be under pressure to make a decision on his future. Once he enters the final year of his deal, his market value will plummet, so Celtic may be forced to cash in on him soon to try and maximise their yield.

Bringing in Dembélé is certainly in line with Emery's current strategy at the club. He has proven willing to turn to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli, whilst the likes of Reiss Nelson and Mattéo Guendouzi are also regulars in his squad.

Those young guns have helped Arsenal climb up to third in the Premier League. Arsenal sit just one point behind Manchester City in second, and fans will certainly be impressed with those results.

The team has been inconsistent on the pitch - particularly at the back - but their attacking flair has caused countless problems for teams. Top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has often stolen the show, but plenty of Emery's younger stars have been vital to their performances this season.

