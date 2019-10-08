Aston Villa 'Disgusted and Appalled' By Fans' Racist Chant Aimed at Marvelous Nakamba

Aston Villa have released a statement condemning a group of fans who were filmed singing a racist chant about midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

A video surfaced on social media of a section of fans singing in support of Zimbabwe international Nakamba, but using a number of racist stereotypes to do so.

Villa took to their official website to condemn the chant, adding that they are working hard to identify those responsible.

They wrote: "Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first team players. The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible.

"Chants of this nature besmirch the good name of Aston Villa Football Club and our fans. If the perpetrators are identified they will be dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and be reported to the Police immediately.

"Our security staff will be vigilant at forthcoming games to ensure that anybody attempting repetition of this chant will be dealt with severely.

"We know we can rely on the assistance of the majority of our fans to eradicate this toxic behaviour immediately."

Anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out took to Twitter to add: "The chant is offensive and completely unacceptable. Fans must understand that racist stereotypes have no place in football or wider society, and those involved should face consequences along with the necessary education."

Many other Villa fans have spoken out in support of Nakamba, and the Aston Villa Supporters' Trust released their own statement to condemn the actions of the small group of fans.

"AVST is disappointed to hear about the chanting directed towards Marvelous Nakamba at the Norwich game. It’s a cheap and insulting stereotype that has no place in this day and age," they added.

"Racist stereotypes are never acceptable. Hiding so-called support behind such words are reprehensible and are condemned by all decent Villa supporters. We will be contacting the club regarding the issue and will be working closely with them to ensure that it is addressed swiftly."

