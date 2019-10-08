Barcelona Keen to Reward Marc-Andre ter Stegen With New Long-Term Contract

Barcelona are pushing to reward first-team goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen with a new long-term contract in Catalonia.

The Germany international recently made his 200th appearance for the club following his £10m arrival from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014.

Ter Stegen only signed a new contract in 2017, but Marca claim the 27-year-old is set for another bumper deal as the club looks to tie him down on a new long-term contract.

The former Gladbach star's deal still runs until 2022, but Barcelona are hoping to convince Ter Stegen of signing a new five-year deal at least in new negotiations.

He has grown into one of Barcelona's most important players over the last five years, most recently proving his worth in their goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund - when he preserved a clean sheet by saving a penalty from international teammate Marco Reus.

Even though Ter Stegen is already heralded alongside David de Gea and Jan Oblak as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, he's still playing second fiddle to Manuel Neuer for the German national team.

Manager Joachim Löw has already confirmed that Ter Stegen will play over the next fortnight after being falsely promised a start during the last international break, but the Barcelona star will have to fight to keep his place at Euro 2020.

The club have wanted him to leave for a long time...



But now, Bale himself has had enough and wants to leave! 👋 https://t.co/Pp1bUGBi5y — 90min (@90min_Football) October 8, 2019

In his Barcelona career to date, Ter Stegen has kept 84 clean sheets across all competitions while also making 526 saves.

He was involved in Barcelona's Champions League-winning campaign in his maiden season at the club and has since bolstered his trophy cabinet with 14 more medals, including the Confederations Cup (2017) with Germany.

Even since the arrival of Neto and the promotion of Iñaki Peña from La Masia, Ter Stegen has been an ever-present for Barcelona this season in the Champions League and La Liga.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!