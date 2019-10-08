Brighton Set to Hand Out Bans to Fans Following Racist Abuse During Games

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that they are set to hand out substantial bans to three fans who are under investigation for racist abuse during games.

Two of the individuals in question were ejected from a recent Under-23 game for using racist language during a game, whilst a third met a similar fate during Saturday's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton took to their official website to reveal the details of the incidents, adding that they are working closely with Sussex Police to punish those responsible.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “It’s very hard to comprehend why some individuals think it’s acceptable to behave in this way, but we are very clear that neither Brighton & Hove Albion, nor the wider football community, will tolerate racism or discrimination at any time, in any form.

“It is very encouraging that in both incidents our stewards were alerted to this totally unacceptable behaviour by other Albion fans and, working with Sussex Police, our staff were able to take swift action, which hopefully will increase the chances of a conviction.

“We do not want people exhibiting any kind of discriminatory or anti-social behaviour inside our stadium, and I would like to thank those Albion fans for reporting the incidents to us as soon as they heard it.

“We would urge any fans confronted with similar discriminatory behaviour to report it immediately, either directly to a steward or via our anonymous hotline, and we will take strong action.”

Both incidents are currently being investigated by the police, and the club are clearly eager to see the fans hit with severe punishments for their abhorrent actions.

The latest incident in the senior game against Spurs marred what was otherwise a fantastic outing for Graham Potter's men. Goals from Neal Maupay and young Aaron Connolly fired Brighton to an unlikely three points which saw them climb away from the relegation zone and up to 14th.

