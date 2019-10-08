Christian Eriksen Insists Transfer Rumours Haven't Caused Tottenham's Poor Form

Christian Eriksen has played down the impact of transfer rumours on Tottenham's current poor run of form, as the Dane continues to be linked with moves away along with teammates Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Tottenham have recently been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Colchester United, thrashed 7-2 in the Champions League by Bayern Munich and extended their nine-month winless run away from home against Brighton.

And although Eriksen claims this has been his toughest season at the club, he's stressed that transfer speculation surrounding the squad hasn't been a factor in Tottenham's poor start to the 2019/20 season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"It's definitely my hardest time right now at Tottenham," Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet (via Sky Sports). "The first year when I came was probably a bit up and down, but since Pochettino came in 2014 it has been a success story.

"Expectations for us are at a completely different level now. We have to win every time and it's the same feeling we have as players as well. We as players must try to keep all the negative things completely out.

"Everyone is professional and in all clubs there is talk of players going away. That side of the matter has no bearing on how we have performed so far this season.





"If I, as a football player, took all the rumours to me, I would float on a cloud. But I know that it can't all be true. It does not affect me what is written."

Eriksen was the subject of numerous links with Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, with the Denmark international entering the final year of his contract in north London.

The 27-year-old will continue to be at the centre of attention throughout the season as he prepares to leave on a free transfer next summer, while Vertonghen and Alderweireld are also in similar situations at Tottenham.