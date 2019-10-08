Exclusive: Everton Target Erik ten Hag to Replace Current Manager Marco Silva

Everton are considering replacing current manager Marco Silva - with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag their preferred choice to take over.

Silva has spent plenty of money to bolster his squad, but the Toffees find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone, in 18th place after eight games. Club officials have grown concerned about the club's performances.

Director of Football Marcel Brands is on the lookout for potential replacements, and 90min has learned that Ten Hag is top of their wish list. Furthermore, Everton are confident they could lure him to Goodison Park.

Ten Hag was rewarded with a bumper new contract during the summer after guiding Ajax to the Champions League semi-final, but that has not scared Everton, who feel they have enough about them to entice the Dutchman.

Brands is considering a number of different options for the position, but Ten Hag is his main priority.

Silva's position at Goodison Park has come under real threat following a string of underwhelming results. To prepare for this season, Everton spent heavily to recruit Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph, whilst they also completed a permanent deal for André Gomes. They have however struggled to impress.

Everton have won just two games this season and are currently on a run of four consecutive defeats, the most recent of which was a thoroughly unimpressive 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

They have also lost to Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Manchester City this season, and club officials are beginning to fear that Silva may be unable to steer Everton to the top six - which has been their goal for a number of seasons.

They did finish eighth last season, but there were still doubts about Silva midway through the campaign as Everton's form began to falter.

Things have gone from bad to worse this year, and Everton chiefs feel as though Ten Hag could be the man to save them.

