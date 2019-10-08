Fantasy Premier League: The 10 Players Who Scooped Man of the Match in Gameweek 8

Gameweek eight was a tough week in fantasy land.

With popular captains Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Teemu Pukki and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to find the net, you may wonder where on earth the goals came from this weekend?

Well, we had some new stars delivering the goods, as well as some wise old heads. Here, 90min spins you through the best of the bunch - bringing you the ten players who picked up the oh so prestigious man-of-the-match award...

Aaron Connolly



Result: Brighton 3-0 Tottenham

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

It was a day to remember for 19-year-old Aaron Connolly as he secured not only his first league goal of the season, but his first ever Premier League brace.

He was a constant thorn in the side of Tottenham and got his just rewards as he helped Brighton claim a shock 3-0 win against last year’s Champions League finalists.

Jeff Hendrick

Result: Burnley 1-0 Everton

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Jeff Hendrick heaped even more pressure on Everton boss Marco Silva as he scored the only goal of the game to hand Burnley a hard earned 1-0 win against the struggling Toffees.

Hendrick was on hand to thump in a volley at the back post from Ashley Westwood’s corner, and his efforts were enough to land him maximum points at Turf Moor.

James Milner

Result: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

1️⃣ goal

1️⃣ assist

3️⃣ points

8️⃣ in a row

9️⃣5️⃣ mins of top support

✅ decent day at work pic.twitter.com/gsKmXHUBAp — James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 5, 2019

Liverpool left it very, very late to see off Leicester City at Anfield, and they had veteran midfielder James Milner to thank.

The Reds were awarded a dubious penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but Milner showed no nerves as he buried his spot-kick past Kasper Schmeichel. The win extended Liverpool's winning to streak to 17 games in the league - and capped a wonderful performance from Milner, after he'd earlier set up Sadio Mane for the opening goal of the game.

Wesley

Result: Norwich 1-5 Aston Villa

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Eyebrows were raised in the summer when Aston Villa splashed out £22m on Brazilian striker Wesley, but he's starting to look good value for money after bagging a brace in the 5-1 demolition of Norwich.

His third and fourth goals of the season set the ball rolling for Villa, though he did miss a glorious chance to nab a hat-trick - when his first half penalty was saved by Michael McGovern. At just £6.7m in fantasy land, he looks an absolute bargain up front and finds himself third on the total points list among forwards.

Jordan Ayew

Result: West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Crystal Palace's superb start to the season continued against West Ham at the London Stadium, thanks to Jordan Ayew and a timely intervention from VAR.

The Ghanaian striker turned the ball home with just three minutes to go, only to see the assistant referee's flag go up for offside. However, upon review, the decision was overturned - sending Palace's fans into delirium as they earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

As a result, Ayew scooped the points and billing of top dog for an all-around good performance.

David Luiz

Result: Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

David Luiz is one of those fantasy players who frustrates you. One week he's shocking, the next he's brilliant. This week, he was the latter of those two - scoring the only goal of the game against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

This, along with a clean sheet earned him man-of-the-match - and a healthy 15 point haul to take into the international break.

Adama Traore

Result: Man City 0-2 Wolves

Unforgettable afternoon at Etihad Stadium. Proud of the team's effort. When I say the team I mean not only the players, coaches, trainers, and fans, but everyone who believes in the Wolves. 🤲🏾☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/uekpZ5yukA — Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) October 6, 2019

The shock result of the weekend came at the Etihad Stadium as Wolves shocked champions Manchester City 2-0 to snatch all three points.

Pacy winger Adama Traore was the hero - netting twice in the last ten minutes as the visitors became the first team to beat City and keep a clean sheet since Pep Guardiola took charge. Priced at just £5.0m, he could be one to watch as Wolves look to overcome a slow start.

Willian

Result: Southampton 1-4 Chelsea

A great team performance today! Fourth win in a row. We have to keep working hard because there is still a lot to improve! Come on Chelsea!!!💪🏿💙



Grande trabalho em equipe hoje! Quatro vitórias em sequência. Vamos seguir trabalhando forte, pois ainda há muito a melhorar!💪🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/iTYiQxANY8 — Willian (@willianborges88) October 6, 2019

It was another day to remember for Chelsea on the South Coast, as they brushed aside Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's.

Brazilian winger Willian was the heart of the action, setting up Mason Mount for the Blues' second goal of the afternoon. His performance, despite not netting himself, score him scoop the man-of-the-match award - and may earn him an extended run in the side.

Jetro Willems

Result: Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Times have been tough on Tyneside recently, but loan signing Jetro Willems is beginning to look like a superb bit of business.

Borrowed from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Dutchman has settled into life at St James' Park nicely - and was on hand to set up Matty Longstaff for the only goal of the game as Newcastle beat Manchester United. Up to 25 points for the season, Willems costs just £4.5m - and he loves bombing forward from full-back.

Ben Foster

Result: Watford 0-0 Sheffield United

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

It’s been a difficult season so far for Watford, but they secured their long overdue first clean sheet of the season against Sheffield United.

Ben Foster was the man to thank for keeping the Blades at bay, though, with a string of important saves earning him maximum bonus points at Vicarage Road.