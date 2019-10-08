James Maddison Makes Sly Dig on Instagram Over Decision to Award Liverpool Penalty

By 90Min
October 08, 2019

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has posted a jovial story on Instagram suggesting the penalty awarded to Liverpool in the weekend clash at Anfield was perhaps fortuitous. 

The Foxes were on course to pick up a surprise point against the Premier League leaders, only to see their hopes dented by the award of a stoppage-time penalty - after Marc Albrighton was adjudged to have fouled Sadio Mane.

James Milner stepped up to calmly tuck away the spot kick, earning a 2-1 victory in the process. But it now appears that 22-year-old Maddison isn't so sure the decision was correct - and took to Instagram to share his feelings in a short story post involving England teammates Ben Chilwell and Jordan Henderson.

With his tongue very much in his cheek, Maddison posted a picture of the duo - alongside the caption 'Never a pen was it Hendo' - smiling and laughing with each other.

Despite being referred to VAR, the decision was not overturned - as referee Chris Kavanagh had not made a clear and obvious error in awarding the kick.

Leicester have enjoyed a superb start to the season, with Maddison in particular impressing during the first eight games of the season. The Foxes are currently fourth, despite the late defeat on Merseyside, after picking up 14 points - spread across four wins, two draws and two defeats.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on cloud nine after victory extended their winning streak in the Premier League tor 17 games - nine at the back end of last season, and eight this term.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Reds have opened a whopping eight point league at the top of the table, with Manchester City surprisingly slipping up against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

For now, Maddison will turn his attentions to international duty - as he looks to earn a first international cap for England against either Czech Republic or Bulgaria in the Three Lions' latest Euro 2020 qualification games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message