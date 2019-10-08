Paulo Dybala Insists He Didn't Want to Leave Juventus Despite Premier League Interest

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has claimed he didn't want to join Manchester United or Tottenham during the summer transfer window despite coming very close to departing the Turin club.

The Argentina international was put up for sale by the Bianconeri against his will ahead of the 2019/20 season, but the player's wage demands saw two separate moves to the Premier League fall through in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Dybala has revealed that he never actually wanted to leave Juventus for England during the summer, with the 25-year-old now looking towards the future in Turin under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

"It wasn’t an easy summer," Dybala told Corriere della Sera (via the Manchester Evening News). "Hearing your name linked to every team and every place, where you don’t want to go, isn’t a nice thing.

"But this is football, even if before the transfer window opened I said: ‘I want to stay here.’

"I think it was more important to let the pitch do the talking, even if until the last day no-one knew what would happen.

"I wanted to stay, I wanted to play here and continue my career at Juve. I think I can still give a lot and I showed a glimpse of that against Inter.

"I feel less weight on my shoulders and very calm mentally. I was convinced that with Sarri, I’d start to have fun, work and prove what I’m worth. And that’s what I’m trying to do."

Dybala opened the scoring for Juventus on Sunday in the first Derby d'Italia of the season against Inter on Sunday, with the Old Lady going on to claim three points thanks to a 2-1 win over Antonio Conte's men at San Siro.

The Argentine has also stressed the importance of beating Conte's previously unbeaten Inter side, hinting that Sarri's attacking style, instead of former boss Massimiliano Allegri's tactics, also had a part to play.

"Sarri and Allegri have different ways of playing, and it shows," he added. "With Allegri, we did so many things, but I think we play a bit more attacking with Sarri and we play the ball more.

"After that, of course, we’ll have to see what happens during the season. My goal was important, for the team and I, to score at that moment, for how we got to the game.

"[Inter had] Never lost in the league and now we’re the only unbeaten team in Europe; when it comes to Juventus, sometimes you need to have a bit of respect."

