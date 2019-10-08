Reiss Nelson Ruled Out Until November With Knee Injury After Pulling Out of England Duty

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson is set to be sidelined until November, after sustaining a knee injury.

The former Hoffenheim loanee had been called up to Aidy Boothroyd's England Under-21s side for their upcoming qualifying clashes against Austria and Albania, but was forced to pull out from the squad on Monday thanks to the knee issue.



Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

And, according to a report from the Evening Standard, it is now understood that this injury will keep him out of Arsenal action as well, with the 19-year-old expected to miss the rest of the month.

Thankfully, the issue is not an overly serious one, and the youngster is expected to return to fitness come November.

Still, the news will undoubtedly come as a blow to those in north London, with Nelson impressing in his six appearances across competitions so far this season, in which he has recorded one goal and two assists.



The forward was absent Arsenal's matchday squad for a Premier League encounter for the first time against Bournemouth on Sunday, and this was down to the scan that he underwent on Friday in regards to this injury.

It will also come as a blow to Boothroyd and co in the Under-21s setup, with Nelson swiftly becoming a key member of the squad following his four goals from his first eight games.



Elsewhere, it is understood that club captain Granit Xhaka will now join up with his teammates in the Swiss national team, after missing the initial meetup for the birth of his daughter.



At one time it was thought that Xhaka might well be absent from Switzerland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and the Republic of Ireland, but he is now set to join the squad on Wednesday.

With another three points secured courtesy of that 1-0 win over the Cherries, Unai Emery's side currently sit third in the league table, with a trip to Sheffield United to look forward to following the international break.

