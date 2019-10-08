Rob Green Admits Chelsea Players Openly Questioned Maurizio Sarri's Snubbing of Callum Hudson-Odoi

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has revealed that a number of Blues players openly questioned Maurizio Sarri's hesitance towards playing Callum Hudson-Odoi during his time at the club.

Despite consistently excellent displays in training, 'the best' of anyone - at least according to Green - Hudson-Odoi was restricted to just four Premier League starts under Sarri, most of which came after the winger had issued a transfer request in January in an attempt to push through a move to Bayern Munich.

The England international was desperate for more game time last season, and was reportedly keen on a move to Bayern Munich for it.

But, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Green revealed players were shocked at Sarri's snubbing of the youngster last year, explaining: "We were in the dressing room last season and the players were saying 'how is he not playing?'.

"He was going out in training and tearing some of the best defenders in the world apart. He was consistently the best in training. It was to the point where some of the best players in the world were standing there applauding what he was doing."

A lot of Hudson-Odoi's promise comes from his ingenuity on the field, and speaking on this Green said: "He has got such a brilliant mind and he is so confident. When he goes out there he will try things and he will try it on the biggest stage.

"He will do something and you will ask him: 'When have you done that? Why did you do that?'

"He would say 'because I've never done it before and I thought I'd try it'.

"You knew from the way he spoke and the way he is around the lads, the way he holds himself and obviously his ability, he is going to be at Chelsea for as long as he wants to be and then, maybe, on to greater things."

Blues fans will be hoping those greater things remain constrained to west London.

