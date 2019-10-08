Thomas Muller to Consider Leaving Bayern Munich After Being Frozen Out by Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller will consider ending a 19-year spell at the club if manager Niko Kovač continues to omit him from the first-team.

Müller has started the club's last five matches on the bench - something which last happened during the 2008/09 season - following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho, playing for just over an hour in Bayern Munich's last 450 minutes of football.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Following Bayern Munich's 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim, Kovač claimed Müller would only get back into the first-team on a regular basis if there's an injury crisis, suggesting that the 29-year-old is now surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena.

And Bild have since learned that unless something drastic changes over the next few months, Müller would consider leaving Bayern Munich in the near future.

It's even claimed that Müller, who joined Bayern Munich's academy from TSV Pähl in 2000, has already spoken to a handful of his teammates about his situation and warned them that he might be forced to move elsewhere.

Even with game time coming at a premium this season, Müller has still contributed with a goal and four assists across all competitions, most recently setting up Robert Lewandowski against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

But as he hasn't started a match for the Bavarians in almost a month, Müller's most important role this season could be off the pitch.

Widely considered as the face of Bayern - Müller was born just outside of Munich in Weilheim - the former Germany international's role in the dressing will become increasingly important as his game time starts to become limited.

It's not just Müller's position that's undergoing a change at the club, so Bayern Munich's bosses would likely rather keep him around the first team to pass on the importance of their Mia San Mia (a Bavarian take on the popular saying, 'We are who we are') mentality.

