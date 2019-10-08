Virgil van Dijk Warns Liverpool That Title Race Is Not Over After Man City's Shock Loss to Wolves

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has warned the Reds that they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas in pursuit of the Premier League title, despite rivals Manchester City dropping points again.

City's 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers left Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the table, which is the biggest lead ever held after just eight games of a Premier League season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Dijk admitted he was surprised to see City slip up at the Etihad Stadium, but he insisted that the title race is far from over.

He said: “I didn’t expect that, of course. Everyone expected a difficult game for City, but City at home but it doesn’t happen much that they don’t even score one goal at home.

“A great performance from Wolves, you have to give credit to them but you know the situation, you can’t really say much about it.

“They will try to bounce back from it and until then we’ve just got to focus on our international football of course.”

When asked whether Liverpool will be able to end City's reign of dominance in the Premier League, Van Dijk was adamant that they still need to improve, despite a perfect start to the campaign which has seen Liverpool win all eight of their games so far.

"We tried last year and unfortunately Man City was just a little bit better. So far we have been getting the points," Van Dijk added.

“There’s always room for improvement in our game and, what I said already before, I think we should just focus on the games ahead of us and don’t look at any gaps or any points difference between us and the others, us and City.

“There are a lot of busy periods coming up as well, obviously with December, January. Anything can happen still.”

