When & Where to Watch Chelsea's Players During the October International Break

No less than 13 Chelsea players have jetted off to join up with senior international sides across the globe.

It's one of the biggest hauls for a Chelsea squad in recent memory, and that's testament to the Blues' exciting youngsters who have proven themselves at the top level. Some good luck with injuries, and Chelsea should have even more internationals next time.

In the meantime, here's how you can follow the current crop of internationals.

All TV/live stream information relates to UK availability.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Spain)

This has been a pretty good year for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has moved ahead of David de Gea in the pecking order for the Spanish national team.

He will be looking to keep it that way when Spain face Scandinavian challengers in both Norway and Sweden in the next batch of their Euro 2020 qualifiers.

However, there's no place in the squad for either Marcos Alonso or Cesar Azpilicueta.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Norway vs Spain Saturday 12 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV Sweden vs Spain Tuesday 15 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Andreas Christensen (Denmark)

A regular in Frank Lampard's Chelsea side, Andreas Christensen has long been a core part of the Danish setup.

He has featured in all but one of their Euro 2020 qualifiers so far and is expected to keep that run going when they face Switzerland in the coming days.

Denmark sit second in Group D, and a win over the Swiss could be what it takes to seal qualification.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Denmark vs Switzerland Saturday 12 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kanté & Olivier Giroud (France)

One of the biggest international groups at the club, France have called up three of Chelsea's squad as Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kanté and Olivier Giroud will all represent Les Bleus.

Kanté and Giroud are both core parts of Didier Deschamps' side, whereas Zouma is often used as a reserve, but all three remain vital to France.

They could all feature in some capacity when France come face to face with Iceland and Turkey in their own Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Iceland vs France Friday 11 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV France vs Turkey Monday 14 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Fikayo Tomori, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount & Tammy Abraham (England)

One of the biggest feel-good stories around Chelsea this season has been the emergence of their English talent, and the Blues now boast four players in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Ross Barkley is already established in the side, while Mason Mount was handed his debut during the last break. They will be joined by the returning Tammy Abraham and potential debutant Fikayo Tomori.

England's Euro 2020 qualifiers come in the form of the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Czech Republic vs England Friday 11 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) ITV 1 Bulgaria vs England Monday 14 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) ITV 1

Jorginho (Italy)

The latest fan favourite at Stamford Bridge is Jorginho, who has finally endeared himself to the Chelsea faithful through his hard work and positive attitude.

He continues to be a vital play for the Italian national team and will be hoping to seal qualification to Euro 2020 during this break.

Italy will take on both Greece and Liechtenstein in the knowledge that they can book their place in the tournament with two wins, but could potentially need even less than that if results go their way.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Italy vs Greece Saturday 12 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV Liechtenstein vs Italy Tuesday 15 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Mateo Kovacic (Croatia)

After missing the last internationals with a calf injury, midfielder Mateo Kovacic is back amongst the squad this time.

He fills in a number of different roles for Croatia, rotating with the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Marcelo Brozovic.

Croatia will look to continue their good start to their Euro 2020 qualification campaign when they take on Hungary and Wales over the break.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Croatia vs Hungary Thursday 10 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button Wales vs Croatia Sunday 13 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV / S4C

Christian Pulisic (USA)

Cast your eyes away from Europe and you'll find Christian Pulisic in action for the United States.

We may not have seen much of Pulisic in a Chelsea shirt, but the winger is a key part of Gregg Berhalter's international side, so this break will give him the chance to play some extended minutes.

The USA will get their CONCACAF Nations League campaign underway when they meet both Cuba and Canada.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream? USA vs Cuba Saturday 12 Oct @ 0:00 (BST) Not in UK Canada vs USA Tuesday 16 Oct @ 0:30 (BST) Not in UK

Michy Batshuayi (Belgium)

The only Belgian remaining in Chelsea's senior side is Michy Batshuayi who, like Pulisic, has struggled for minutes at Stamford Bridge this season.

He will be hoping for more game time for Roberto Martinez's side, although he has Inter's Romelu Lukaku to compete with.

Nevertheless, he will expect to earn plenty of minutes against both San Marino and Kazakhstan in Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Belgium vs San Marino Thursday 10 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button Kazakhstan vs Belgium Sunday 13 Oct @ 14:00 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

