When & Where to Watch Everton’s Players During the October International Break

Despite Everton’s indifferent form this season, they still have eight players heading out on international duty during October.

Fabian Delph earned a surprise call to the England squad but has since withdrawn due to a hamstring injury suffered in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley. Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane remain regulars in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Of those Everton players representing their nations this month, here’s a look at when and where you can catch them in action.

All TV/live stream information relates to UK availability.

Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford (England)

Everton have been leaking goals at the back so far this season and Michael Keane has struggled for form. The 6'3 centre back showed great fight against Burnley, winning the physical battle with Ashley Barnes whilst the Toffees battled with ten men for most of the game. He was unable to prevent the winning goal but has just about justified his inclusion in Southgate’s squad.

Jordan Pickford needs to pick up his form quickly, having conceded 13 goals in just eight games this season, with Tom Heaton of Aston Villa pushing him for his position as first choice goalkeeper.

Wins away against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria would put England within touching distance of qualification for Euro 2020.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Czech Republic vs England 11 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) ITV 1/ITV Player Bulgaria vs England 14 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) ITV 1/ITV Player

Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland)

Seamus Coleman would have been disappointed to be sent off early in the second half of Saturday’s game at Burnley, having made an injury free start to the season.

Coleman has passed 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland and looks likely to add to his tally as they face Georgia and Switzerland in back to back Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Georgia vs Republic of Ireland 12 Oct @ 14.00 (BST) Sky Sports Main Event & Football/Now TV Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland 15 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Main Event & Mix/Now TV

Richarlison (Brazil)

Normally a man Everton can rely on for goals, Richarlison has struggled so far this season, netting only twice. Both goals came against Wolves, misfiring in the other seven, and he can consider himself lucky to be included in Brazil’s squad.

Despite being just 22, Richarlison has already earned 13 caps for the Brazil senior side, scoring six times. He will look to improve this tally when they face Senegal and Nigeria in friendlies this month.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Brazil vs Senegal 10 Oct @ 13.00 (BST) Not in UK Brazil vs Nigeria 13 Oct @ 13.00 (BST) Not in UK

Lucas Digne and Djibril Sidibé (France)

Lucas Digne was one of the most outstanding attacking full backs in the league last season but has so far been unable to perform at the same level this term. Having started every game so far, he has created two goals but has appeared more vulnerable defensively than expected.

Sidibé arrived at Everton with high hopes, having been Monaco’s first choice right back for most of last season. However, so far he has been unable to assert himself and only made his Premier League debut after Coleman was sent off on Saturday. Sidibé was then called into the France squad as a replacement for the injured Léo Dubois.

France face Iceland and Turkey in their Euro 2020 qualifiers, both games you would expect Les Bleus to win comfortably.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Iceland vs France 11 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Football/Now TV France vs Turkey 14 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Main Event & Football & Mix/Now TV

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland)

Gylfi Sigurdsson has had a disappointing season so far, having failed to score and contributing just one assist in the league. Having been one of Everton’s best players since arriving at Goodison Park in 2017, he will need to rediscover his form before his starting place becomes less secure.

Before club football returns, Sigurdsson will face off against club teammates Lucas Digne and Djibril Sidibé in a Euro 2020 qualifier against France. Iceland face a much easier task versus Andorra three days later.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Iceland vs France 11 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Football/Now TV Iceland vs Andorra 14 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button

Yerry Mina (Colombia)

Mina has played every minute in Everton's opening eight league games, keeping the two clean sheets at the start of the campaign. Keane has spoken openly about the language barrier between himself and Mina recently, but whether their partnership is getting better or worse is unclear.

Colombia face friendlies against Chile and Algeria.