When & Where to Watch Man Utd's Players During the October International Break

Manchester United have seven players set for senior international duty over the coming days.

It might have been more but for injury, with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial both missing out on France call-ups and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw unavailable for England. Fred and Nemanja Matic among those who are fit but were overlooked for one reason or another.

Of those United players that are representing their respective countries this month, here’s a look at when and where you can catch them in action.

All TV/live stream information relates to UK availability.

Marcos Rojo (Argentina)

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Despite looking destined for an exit during the summer, Rojo has forced his way back into the picture at United in recent weeks. The same could be said for his international career as last month he played his first minutes for Argentina since the 2018 World Cup.

Rojo is the second most capped player in an Argentina squad that will face Germany and Ecuador in friendlies over the coming days, both of which are being played in Europe.

Sergio Romero, who hasn’t been called up for nearly a year, misses out again.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Germany vs Argentina 9 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV Ecuador vs Argentina 13 Oct @ 15.00 (BST) Not in UK

Victor Lindelof (Sweden)

Michael Campanella/GettyImages

Lindelof was forced to miss the Newcastle defeat at the weekend because of a back complaint, but as things stand, he is still part of this month’s Sweden squad.

The 25-year-old was United’s standout defender last season, although he has struggled for form so far in 2019/20 and was publicly very critical of his own performance for Sweden last month.

Sweden face back-to-back Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Spain.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Malta vs Sweden 12 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button Sweden vs Spain 15 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Scott McTominay (Scotland)

McTominay can lay a claim to being United’s best player so far this season, even if the bar is not particularly high, and has firmly established himself as a starter in Scotland’s midfield. The 22-year-old now has 11 senior caps to his name after choosing Scotland over England and has started each of his country’s last three qualifiers against Belgium (twice) and Russia. An away trip to Russia promises to be difficult, but San Marino at home should be an almost guaranteed win. Scotland’s chance of reaching Euro 2020 via the qualifying group are over, but they will still have a second chance playoff by virtue of their Nations League campaign. Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Russia vs Scotland 10 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV Scotland vs San Marino 13 Oct @ 17.00 (BST) Sky Sports Main Event & Football / NOW TV

Daniel James (Wales)

James scored a fine goal in his last outing for Wales in September, adding to three Premier League goals in August, but he hasn’t actually found the net since his flying start for United. It is unfair to pin any goalscoring problems on the 21-year-old, who probably never expected to be such a key figure so soon, although United fans will certainly hope he can rediscover his golden touch on Wales duty over the coming days. These two games against Slovakia and Croatia will make or break Wales’ Euro 2020 chances. Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Slovakia vs Wales 10 Oct @ 19.45 S4C / Sky Sports Football / NOW TV Wales vs Croatia 13 Oct @ 19.45 S4C / Sky Sports Main Event & Football / NOW TV

David de Gea (Spain) Patchy club form over the last few months has seen De Gea lose his starting place for Spain to Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the United stopper having to make do with the pity international games he used to be rested for. It therefore remains to be seen whether he will play in either of Spain’s away Euro 2020 qualifiers against Norway and Sweden this month.

La Roja can seal early qualification for the tournament if they win both games. Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Norway vs Spain 12 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV Sweden vs Spain 15 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

