Wilfried Zaha Admits His Head Was 'All Over the Place After Failed Crystal Palace Exit

By 90Min
October 08, 2019

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has admitted that he struggled to deal with the realisation that he would not be sold during the summer.

The Ivorian expressed a desire to leave Palace ahead of the current season in order to realise his dream of playing European football, with Arsenal, Everton, Bayern Munich and Napoli all linked at points during the transfer window. However, Palace apparently held out for upwards of £80m to part ways with their talisman, which prevented a deal from being reached.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC AfricaZaha - who has no goals and just one assist in his first eight games for Palace in 2019/20 - confessed that all the drama during the summer made it incredibly hard for him to focus, while he struggled to deal with the fact that he would not be playing his football elsewhere this season.

He said: "I had to put my head down and play my football. I would have been hindering my own progress by moaning and not wanting to perform properly. I have too much respect for my manager, the fans and my team-mates to treat them that way. It was a thing where 'OK, this hasn't happened but I've got to get on with it'.

"I've got to prove every time that I'm the top player I claim to be so I had to get over that quickly. Obviously my head was a bit all over the place at the beginning of the season but I had to nail down and just get on with it because the team deserved that.

"I'm seeing how it goes. I'm a Crystal Palace player and I'm just trying to perform to the best of my ability for my club. I'm not thinking about anything else and just taking each day as it comes."

However, according to the Daily Mail, Zaha may have other things on his mind as he is preparing to sue his agent over his failure to negotiate a transfer during the summer.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

He fears that his agent, Will Salthouse of Unique Sports Management, is too close to Palace chairman Steve Parish, and he believes that his representatives were reluctant to actually negotiate his move away from the club as a result.

Zaha has attempted to leave his agent in the aftermath of the whole situation and has decided to sue Salthouse over his failure to listen to his wishes during the summer.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message