Aaron Cresswell Signs New Deal At West Ham Running Until 2023

West Ham have announced left-back Aaron Cresswell has put pen to paper on a new deal at the club, running until 2023.

Having initially signed from Ipswich Town in 2014, he has gone on to make 184 appearances for the Irons and will become the club's third longest-serving current player behind captain Mark Noble and fellow defender Winston Reid.

The full-back has enjoyed an impressive start to the current Premier League season since regaining his place in the starting lineup, netting two goals in just three starts for the club, including a sublime free-kick against Manchester United. Announced on the club's official website, Cresswell expressed his delight at extending his stay with the Hammers.

“I’ve been here for six years and I’ve loved every minute of it,” he said. "I want to continue that and, thankfully, to extend the stay is fantastic news for me and my family. I’m looking forward to the next few years ahead.

“We’ve got a fantastic changing room. Everyone gets on. There are no egos and everyone is together. If you want to push on and kick on in the league, then you need that team spirit and togetherness. I think we’ve certainly got that.

“We’re all on the same page – the owners, the board, the coaching team, the players and the fans. We’re all pushing in the right direction and, if we can keep doing that, we’ll be okay.”

Delighted to make 400 career appearances, not a bad way to do it! Brilliant performance from the lads #together #COYI ⚒ pic.twitter.com/PfuwZha8H8 — AARON CRESSWELL (@Aaron_Cresswell) September 22, 2019

Cresswell has now become the fourth player to sign a new deal with the club this season, following new contracts for Manuel Lanzini, Arthur Masuaku and Robert Snodgrass, as the Hammers aim to build on their tenth-place finish last term.





This season has started brightly, as three wins and three draws from their opening eight matches has lifted the club into eighth spot, just four points of Manchester City in second. Following the international break, Manuel Pellegrini's side are back in top-flight action as they take on struggling Everton at Goodison Park.