The Best XI of Players Who Are Out of Contract in 2020

We've all seen how expensive transfers can be these days. It can take ludicrous fees to sign players, but that just makes the free agency market even more exciting.

Every year, we see a whole host of players who find themselves out of contract, some of whom can be considered as some of the world's elite. Teams get the chance to grab themselves a bargain and lure they away for free, and 2020 will likely be no exception.

Here's a look at the best XI of players who will be out of contract next summer.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alexander Nübel (GK) - Schalke starlet Nübel has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young goalkeepers around. However, the race for his signature might already be over as Bayern Munich are thought to be ready to swoop.

Thomas Meunier (RB) - Paris Saint-Germain man Meunier has long cut an unsettled figure in France. The Belgian hasn't always found minutes easy to come by, so the chance to be a regular starter could be all it takes for Meunier to make a move.

Toby Alderweireld (CB) - The drama surrounding Alderweireld never ends. Tottenham triggered the automatic extension in his contract, but he seems destined to just leave next summer instead. As one of the Premier League's finest, surely there will be plenty of interest in Alderweireld.

Stefan Savić (CB) - Alderweireld's teammate Jan Vertonghen is also out of contract in the summer, but Atlético Madrid man Savic just pips him to the spot in this XI. Savic is four years younger and a core part of an Atlético side which is known to be one of the strongest defensive units around.

Layvin Kurzawa (LB) - Another PSG full-back, Kurzawa is not the player he used to be but, at 27 years old, any interested side could still get plenty of solid years out of the Frenchman.

Midfielders

Willian (RM) - One of the more polarising figures in this lineup, Willian remains a dangerous winger, despite being 31 years old. However, his inconsistency has left several Chelsea fans wanting more over the years, so next summer could be time to go.

Luka Modrić (CM) - The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has endured a challenging few seasons with Real Madrid, but Modric remains one of the finest passers around. At 34, this may be the last chance he gets to earn himself a big move.

Christian Eriksen (CM) - Eriksen's contract situation has dominated headlines for what feels like an eternity. It seems just a matter of time before he walks away from Spurs, so this drawn-out saga looks to be coming to an end.

Ryan Fraser (LM) - Fraser was one the Premier League's top performers last season as he racked up a stunning 14 assists for Bournemouth. If you're looking for a creative, tricky winger, then Fraser could be the man for the job.

Forwards

Edinson Cavani (ST) - With the arrival of Mauro Icardi, it seems like PSG are getting ready to say goodbye to Cavani. As one of the finest pure finishers around, there aren't many teams who would say no to him.

Dries Mertens (ST) - Mertens' contract situation has been a dark cloud over Napoli's season. The 32-year-old is seemingly hesitant to commit his future to the club, and an intriguing offer from overseas could see Mertens leave Serie A next summer.