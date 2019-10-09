Consortium Including Dennis Bergkamp & Dirk Kuyt Made Sensational Bid to Buy Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers are on the verge of a takeover by American businessman Rob Couhig, but their fortunes could have been very different after reports surfaced that a super-group of Henrik Larsson, Dennis Bergkamp and Dirk Kuyt had previously attempted to buy the club.

The Chairboys are in serious financial trouble as it stands and the club made a loss of £667,258 for the year up to 30 June 2018. They are set to make similar losses this season, if they are unable to move on high-earning players in the upcoming transfer windows.

It has been revealed by The Athletic that Wycombe previously had the opportunity to avoid this dire situation, as football stars Larsson, Bergkamp and Kuyt made a joint bid for the club along with another unnamed former Dutch footballer.

Holland manager Ronald Koeman was also on board as an advisor to the group, who were planning on 'catapulting Wycombe into stardom'.

The consortium were close to agreeing a deal to take over tthe club, but chairman Trevor Stroud pulled the plug on the agreement as it neared its completion.

The trio's plan was to completely transform Wycombe Wanderers into an attractive club that can nurture and develop the very best young talent in England.

Larsson was in line for a role working with the technical staff, whilst Kuyt was destined to visit the club regularly and aid in nurturing homegrown coaches in the Wycombe set-up.





During Bergkamp's time at Ajax, the ex-Arsenal man has specialised in youth development, and he would be tasked with revolutionising the youth system, with genuine confidence within the group that he could build one of the most successful academies in England.

There were also talks of a potential Netflix or Amazon Prime documentary being created, to follow the progress of the group and increase the global stature of the club.

As concerns began to grow within the Wycombe board, they decided to end talks with the consortium over any potential deal, but if the latest plans fail to materialise, the trio may come to the foreground once more to implement their daring plan with the League One club.