Czech Republic vs England Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

England travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic in the UEFA European Championship qualifying on Friday night looking to rack up a fifth straight win in Group A.

England currently sit top of Group A, picking up a maximum 12 points from their first four games after brushing aside their group opponents with relative ease in the first meetings.

Gareth Southgate’s side have scored 19 times in qualification so far and have conceded just four. Sitting three points clear at the top, victory in Prague would put England on the verge of qualification with three group games still to play.

However, it will be a tough test though on Friday, with the Czech Republic currently second in Group A on nine points, right on England’s tails and with a real shot of qualification themselves, knowing a win against the Three Lions would take them level at the top.

With much at stake, here is 90min’s preview of Friday’s clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Friday 11 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Sinobo Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? ITV 1 Referee? Damir Skomina

Team News





England have a 24-man squad for the trip to face Czech Republic on Friday, with Chelsea trio Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham all selected by Southgate after impressing under Frank Lampard so far this term.

Creative midfielders Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard have been left out of the squad after struggling to find form this season, with Southgate opting to choose James Maddison and Ross Barkley. Alongside this, again there is no place for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, with the 29-year-old, who missed out in the September qualifiers not selected again as Southgate continues to try other options.

Lastly, Everton midfielder Fabian Delph was named in the squad but withdrew on Monday after he picked up a hamstring injury during the Toffees defeat at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Czech Republic manager Jaroslav Silhavy will be without defenders Pavel Kaderabek and Bristol City man Tomas Kalas for the game against England, with the former currently ill and Kalas not yet fit after continuing to recover from a hamstring injury.

In more positive news for the hosts, RB Leipzig forward Patrik Schick is available and set to lead the line which could cause problems for Harry Maguire and co., with the striker scoring four goals in his last four games for his country.

Predicted Lineups

Czech Republic Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Brabec, Boril; Darida, Soucek, Masopust, Kral, Jankto; Schick England Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Keane, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice, Barkley; Sancho, Sterling, Kane

Head to Head Record

Friday’s encounter will be just the fourth time the two countries have met, with England enjoying the better record with two victories. There has also been one draw between the two, back in 2008 in an International friendly.