Details of Frank Lampard's Rousing Team Talk That Inspired Chelsea Win Streak are Revealed

Frank Lampard and Jody Morris are claimed to have demanded the senior players at Chelsea step up in the wake of back-to-back defeat to Valencia and Liverpool, a move which appears to have paid dividends.

A stuttering start to life in the Blues' hotseat for Lampard saw his side register only five points from their opening four league matches, before the club then dispatched a beleaguered Wolves side but remained without a win at home. Following that victory, the club slumped to successive defeats at Stamford Bridge to the aforementioned duo.

According the to Daily Mail, in the aftermath of those Champions League and Premier League defeats, Lampard and his assistant Morris called on the more experienced members of the squad - including Jorginho and Willian - to step up and aid the young side he had inherited.

Those discussions have since had the desired effect, with Chelsea winning their four matches in all competitions since, netting 15 times and conceding just three goals.

Currently under a transfer embargo and unable to sign any players in the most recent - and upcoming - transfer window, Lampard's side struggled at the start of the season, with the senior members of the squad losing their places in the side to the exciting academy youngsters.

The likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have hit the ground running, but the return to form of older stars Willian and Jorginho in particular has seen the Blues claim scalps over Lille in the Champions League, as well as convincing wins over Southampton and Brighton.

Pedro, Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley have also netted their first goals of the season since the 2-1 defeat to the Reds, with Lampard's dressing down having the intended reaction from his players in his first season as a top-flight manager.

The senior players' improved form, along with the youngsters, has seen Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, just two points shy of Manchester City in second.

