Everton Youngster Linked With Newcastle Return Following Peter Beardsley Departure

By 90Min
October 09, 2019

Newcastle are keen to bring England youth international defender Lewis Gibson back to the club from fellow Premier League side Everton following his exit in 2017, now that former coach Peter Beardsley no longer has a role at St James' Park.

The 19-year-old was a product of the Magpies youth academy and quit the club two years ago in a £6m deal, moving 119 miles south to Merseyside to join Everton. 

The move came about after Gibson complained to officials at Newcastle against former Under-23 boss Beardsley, with the defender feeling uncomfortable playing under his stewardship.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

Newcastle stood by the coach at the time, refusing to accept or acknowledge that Beardsley had done anything wrong which only angered Gibson further, with the centre back leaving the club to join Everton.


Beardsley, a former England international, was sacked by Newcastle in March this year for gross misconduct after it emerged he had racially abused several African players whilst in charge of the Under-23 side. 

He has also been hit with an eight month ban from all football related activity by the Football Association.

With Beardsley no longer at Newcastle, there is 'a chance' Gibson could return to his boyhood club, according to the Daily Mail, with his contract expiring at Everton at the end of the season.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/GettyImages

Gibson, who has played twice for the Everton Under-23s in the Premier League Two division this term, is still good friends with Longstaff brothers Sean and Matty, who are both enjoying success in the Newcastle first team this season, the latter scoring the winner in Newcastle's recent 1-0 triumph over Manchester United.

