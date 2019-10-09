Ferland Mendy & Marcelo Set to Return From Injury After International Break

Zinedine Zidane has been handed an injury boost with left-backs Marcelo and Ferland Mendy close to a return to full fitness.

The pair are set to be included in Real Madrid's squad for the first game back after the international break away at Mallorca.

Mendy picked up a groin injury at the end of September which ruled him out of action for a couple of weeks and Marcelo aggravated a neck injury that he had sustained during Madrid's fixture against Levante.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The full-backs' fitness issues have been of great concern to Zidane, who was forced to play Dani Carvajal at left-back in his side's 4-2 victory over Granada, but Marca reports that the two defenders will be back in action come the end of the international pause.

Members of the Spanish giants' squad who had not received an international call returned to training on Tuesday after their latest victory, and Marcelo was able to take part in a group session with his teammates, while Mendy trained alone as he continued to build up his fitness levels.

Twelve players were missing from Zidane's training session due to international commitments, and key figures such as Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio also continued their rehabilitation.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Madrid players performed some pressing drills in their Tuesday workout before playing several mini-matches on smaller-sized pitches.

Although Madrid's Champions League performances have left much to be desired, their recent domestic form has calmed rumours surrounding Zidane's job security.

Los Merengues currently sit top of La Liga despite their injury crisis, and are the only unbeaten side in the Spanish top flight thus far. They are yet to pick up a victory in their European endeavours however, losing 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain and labouring to a shock 2-2 draw against Belgian side Club Brugge.

Madrid face a trip to Real Mallorca in two weeks time before a daunting journey to Turkey where the 2018 European Champions take on Galatasaray.