Gini Wijnaldum Names His Biggest Motivation to Keep Pushing at Liverpool After Champions League Win

Georginio Wijnaldum has confessed his new-found love of lifting silverware has left him aiming to replicate the historical feats of Real Madrid, as Liverpool go in search of a successive Champions League trophy this season.

After seeing off Tottenham 2-0 in the final last term, the Reds secured their sixth success in the competition, in turn extending their commanding lead as the most successful English side in European football history.

There is, however, further scalps that Wijnaldum has his sights on, with the midfielder claiming Madrid's record-breaking haul of three consecutive Champions League titles is an aspiration he would not mind replicating, admitting the feeling is now 'addictive'.

"I really wanted to win the Champions League once," he told Dutch outlet de Volkskrant, as relayed by Liverpool Echo. "Now I want it more often. Look at Real Madrid: three times in a row. I would like something like that. Especially since we have seen what it does with the city, with your career and with the club. That is addictive."

The Premier League side celebrated their trophy with an open-top bus tour around the city, a parade which sparked scenes of jubilation throughout Liverpool after bringing the trophy back to the north-west after a 14-year absence. It was moments such as that which still bring joy to the Dutchman, who admitted reminiscing of the celebrations reminds him of the difficulty of the competition.

He added: "What does it do with the city? I think you've seen that tour through the city. (Winning the Champions League) is just a very nice feeling when you think back. It is a prize that is very difficult to win."

This season, the club's European adventure has been somewhat uninspired, with an opening round loss away at Napoli followed by a narrow 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield. Next up is a home clash with the group's bottom side Genk, with victory crucial if the Reds are to launch a meaningful defence of their title.

