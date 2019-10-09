Harry Maguire Calls on Fans to Wait '5 or 6 Years' Before Judging Him at Man Utd

By 90Min
October 09, 2019

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has called on fans to judge him in five or six years, rather than labelling him as a flop because of the club's dismal start to the season.

Maguire has endured a challenging start to the campaign. United have fallen down to 12th in the Premier League, despite making Maguire the most expensive defender in history to try and solve their defensive struggles.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to Inside UnitedMaguire reiterated his determination to succeed at Old Trafford, calling of fans to be patient with the process at the club.

He said: “I think it's the long term, that's what the main thing is. In five or six years' time, judge me then - whether I have been a success at this club or not.

“And I do believe and am really confident that, in five or six years’ time, I’ll be a success and I am sure we’ll have many, many good times here.”

There have even been claims that Maguire has struggled with the pressure of his price tag. United spent a huge £80m to lure him away from Leicester City during the summer, but Maguire has insisted that he has never been concerned about the pressure that comes with making such a move.

“No, it doesn't bother me at all. It's something that I can't affect. Leicester wanted to keep me and they are in a great position as a club," Maguire added.

“Manchester United wanted to buy me and they came to an agreement. It's probably a good deal for both parties and it's something now where I want to concentrate on my football.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

“We need to keep improving as a team, not just me as an individual. I feel, if we improve as a team, I'll be a success too.”

United have fallen five points behind the top four, so they will be desperate to get back to winning ways after the international break when they face fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on 20 October.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message