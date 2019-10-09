Inter Stalwart Samir Handanović Set to Sign Contract Extension

Inter are ready to give their experienced no.1 Samir Handanović a new and improved contract to keep the Slovenian in Milan until 2022.

With 303 appearances for the Nerazzurri, Antonio Conte has full faith that the 35-year-old shot stopper can be the safe set of hands that will help Inter return to the top of Italian football.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

With the new contract tying him to the club for three more years and on improved terms according to Calciomercato, it highlights Handanović's importance to Inter.

Since moving to San Siro from Udinese in 2012, the 'keeper has gone from strength to strength. Winning the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2018/19 season showed how highly he is rated among his peers having cemented himself as one of the best keepers in the world.

The Slovenian's fine form has continued into this season, with Inter and Handanović having four clean sheets in seven league games so far as Conte's men look like they could form a serious title challenge to the kings of Italy, Juventus.

Since February of last season the stopper has been trusted with a new responsibility - becoming the club captain. The honour was given to Handanović after the breakdown in the relationship between now Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi and the Nerazzurri hierarchy, but it just goes to show how much the keeper is respected and valued in the squad.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Having been with the club for seven years, there isn't anyone better suited in the squad to hold everyone to the lofty expectations that the Inter fans have of the players and the manager.





His 110 clean sheets already definitely warranted a new contract, and Handanović will be hoping to add more to his record in what could be a historic and exciting season for the prestigious Italian club that's looking to get back where it once was.