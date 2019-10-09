Leroy Sane Edges Closer to Bayern Move After Player's Agent Meets With Club 'Confidant'

Rumours surrounding the future of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane have intensified after the player's agent met with a 'confidant' of Bayern Munich to discuss a potential transfer for the German international.

Sane was repeatedly linked with a move to the Bundesliga side over the summer, having grown weary with a lack of playing time at the Etihad Stadium, before a long-term injury in the club's Community Shield victory over Liverpool pulled the handbrakes on any move.

Exklusive: Last week there was a meeting between David Gardner, Agent of @LeroySane19, and Giovanni Branchini, a confidant of @FCBayern. Topic: a potential transfer to Munich @SPORTBILD @DFB_Team @ManCity — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 9, 2019

Bayern made the 23-year-old one of their top targets over summer, with manager Niko Kovac landing himself in hot water after going as far to claim he was 'very confident' of securing the forward's signature.

The ugly transfer saga came to a crashing halt, however, after Sane suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the win over Liverpool in August, which subsequently required surgery.

Hopes remain that the former Schalke player could return before the end of the year, which would coincide perfectly with the opening of the winter window. It is with that thought in mind that Christian Falk of German publication Bild has revealed Sane' agent met with a 'confidant' of Bayern's about discussing a future move to Bavaria some time last week.

The Citizens themselves are hopeful that Sane will opt to extend his stay with the Premier League champions after Die Roten's failed move, after they had already reached an informal agreement during the summer, prior to the Bundesliga club registering an interest.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Sane fell out-of-favour under Pep Guardiola during the second half of City's historic treble winning campaign, scoring ten goals in each of the Citizen's last two top-flight campaigns, in turn helping the club retain their Premier League crown by the narrowest of margins last year.

Despite this form, he found playing time hard to come by, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and now Riyad Mahrez enjoying extended runs in the side.

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!