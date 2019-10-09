Miralem Pjanic Eyes European Glory as Juventus Hit the Ground Running Under Maurizio Sarri

Miralem Pjanic is hopeful that Juventus can realise their Champions League dream this year, after a promising start to the 2019/20 season.

I Bianconeri have won eight consecutive Serie A titles and currently sit top of the table after beating Inter at the weekend, yet they've been unable translate their domestic success into European trophies.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Since Juve last lifted the Champions League in 1996, they've played and been beaten in a further five finals. But Pjanic, as quoted by Radio Sarajevo (via Football Italia), hasn't let this dampen his spirit.

"My own dream is to win the Champions League and lift that trophy to the sky. I hope to achieve that this season"





The Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder feels their early season form has put them "where we belong, on top of the Serie A table" and given him the "hope to achieve the Champions League dream this season".





Pjanic played in Juventus' most recent Champions League final defeat, a crushing 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2016/17 season. However, it appears to have had no effect on the confidence of the midfielder or his teammates and they're ready to go again in 2019/20.





He added: "Our aim is to win every trophy, as that is the objective of Juve, one of the top three or four clubs in the world. We don’t just aim high this season, but every year, and this term is no different."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Massimiliano Allegri twice came within a whisker of lifting the trophy during his time at the Juventus helm, but perhaps Maurizio Sarri is the man to take them a step further for the first time in more than two decades? He's certainly hit the ground running on his return to Italy.

After lifting the Europa League trophy with Chelsea last season, the first of his managerial career, he may have the momentum to go along with the bit in his teeth (metaphorical not cigarette butt) and get Juve over the Champions League line.