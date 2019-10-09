Petr Cech to Make Ice Hockey Debut After Agreeing Terms on 1-Year Deal With Guildford Phoenix

Petr Cech has made the natural transition from Premier League record-holder to ice hockey player after signing a one-year deal with British side Guildford Phoenix.

Hailing from Czech Republic, a country with a noted love for ice hockey, the 37-year-old hung up his boots at the end of last season but hasn't taken long to return to the sporting world, with Cech to make his debut this Sunday.

**PETR CECH SIGNS WITH THE PHOENIX**



The ex professional footballer will begin his ice hockey career this Sunday when he makes his debut for the Phoenix!



Full story here: https://t.co/DdpOdLz6yb pic.twitter.com/kyQuERVBHa — Guildford Phoenix (@gford_phoenix) October 9, 2019

The former Chelsea stopper has been training with the club ever since his footballing swansong in the Europa League final in Baku last season - in which he turned out for the eventual losers Arsenal - and spoke of his excitement at beginning a new challenge.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get the match experience," he said, via the club's official website. "After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."

"I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play.

His new side ply their trade in the National Ice Hockey League Division 2 - a far cry from his new role as a technical and performance advisor at Stamford Bridge. While his position hasn't been clarified, it's fair to assume he'll likely be in net.

The Premier League legend kept 202 clean sheets during a 15-year top-flight career, 11 of which came in west London with the other four with the Gunners. During his time in England he amassed four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, the Europa League and the pinnacle of the Champions League.

Cech's excitement was echoed by his new manager Andy Hemmings, who claimed securing the Czech's signature was massive for the club.

He said: "The signing of Petr is massive for the Phoenix. He is a great guy who trains hard and I cannot wait to see him make his debut."