Stefano Pioli Speaks Out on Criticism After Hugely Negative Response to AC Milan Appointment

Newly appointed AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has insisted criticism of his appointment will only succeed in increasing his appetite for success at the failing Serie A side.

I Rossoneri sacked Marco Giampaolo after just seven games in charge, with former Inter and Fiorentina boss Pioli taking the reins after a miserable beginning to the campaign.

Despite only joining the club in July this year, Giampaolo endured an appalling start to life as Milan boss, losing four of his seven matches and leaving the club in 13th place. His final match in charge saw the Serie A side claim a comeback win over Genoa, but nevertheless failed to prevent him from being relieved of his duties.

Stefano Pioli presentation press conference 🎙

However, the response from fans regarding Pioli's appointment has been one of significant disappointment. The heavily negative reaction from supporters has seemingly put a dampener on Pioli's appointment, yet the Italian claims such negativity will only spur him on as he bids to bring success back to the club.



“I have respect for the fans and they have the right to criticise me, but for me it’s an extra stimulus," he said at his first press conference, via Football Italia.

“I’ll get to work on both the players’ heads and how we set up on the field. These will be ten important days and I’ll try to make the most of every opportunity. My principles are based on ideas, intensity and ruthlessness. Giampaolo's a good coach, but he’s different to me.

“I’ll have to be good at getting my ideas across to the team as quickly as possible. Let’s start with a good base. There are some quality players here. Marco’s worked well. I’d like to play the football that the lads will enjoy playing."

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Criticism of his appointment has not only centered around his managerial credentials, but also on the 53-year-old's former support of cross-city rivals Inter, something Pioli laughed off when asked if it could be a possible hindrance to his goals at the club.





He added: “The past is the past, I was a kid. Now I’m an adult, a professional who has a great desire to do well. Head up or head down, you have to win.”