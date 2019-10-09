Thomas Müller Admits He Must Consider Bayern Munich Future After Lack of Game Time

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller has confessed he may be forced to consider his future at the club if he does not see more game time under manager Niko Kovač.

The 30-year-old has started just three games this season and has often been forced to accept a role on the bench, with Kovac seemingly struggling to find a regular place for Müller in his lineup. As a result, a report emerged suggesting he had grown frustrated with his role.

Speaking to Kicker, Müller has now confirmed those rumours. He admitted that he was shocked to hear Kovač admit to Sky (via Goal) that he will get his chance "if needs be".





He said: "When I heard about that statement, I was surprised, of course. But I'm not sensitive to such things. I've already had a chat with the manager and, for me, everything's okay now.





"I am only 30 years old. I am fit and hungry for success, with the club but also personally. I'm firmly convinced I can help the team with my skills on the pitch.

"Of course, the new arrivals, like Philippe Coutinho, have created more competition for my best position, but that's not the problem. That's not what it's all about.

"A manager has to make difficult decisions before every game, but in the last five games, there was a trend that doesn't make me happy. If the coaching staff see me as a sub in the future, I have to think about my situation. I'm too ambitious for that."

Last season, Müller started 28 Bundesliga games for Bayern, so to find himself out of the team this time around has come as somewhat of a surprise to him.

When asked whether he saw this coming, Müller responded: "No, not at all. After I was successful in the number 10 role in the spring and we got the double after that frantic catch-up, I didn't expect this development.





"The media have speculated wildly in the last few days. I won't get involved in that. Now it's time to put the focus back on sport and to make the next few weeks with Bayern successful. As far as competition is concerned, I won't let up and I'll continue to give my all in training and in matches. There's nothing more to say about it from my side."

