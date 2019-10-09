West Ham to Hand Aaron Cresswell New 2-Year Deal Following Impressive Start to Season

Aaron Cresswell is set to be handed a new two-year deal by West Ham as a reward for his fine start to the current Premier League campaign.

The left-back has started the club's last three Premier League fixtures after coming in for the suspended Arthur Masuaku, and has kept Masuako out of the team ever since.

Delighted to make 400 career appearances, not a bad way to do it! Brilliant performance from the lads #together #COYI ⚒ pic.twitter.com/PfuwZha8H8 — AARON CRESSWELL (@Aaron_Cresswell) September 22, 2019

Since coming in for the French full-back, Cresswell has cemented his place in the back four with two goals from his three starts, including a stunning free-kick in the victory over Manchester United at the London Stadium. The Liverpool-born player also netted in the away draw with Bournemouth, prompting Manuel Pellegrini to retain Cresswell in the side he joined back in 2014.

Such has been his inspired form that The Sun claim the Hammers will offer the former Ipswich Town player a new two-year deal to keep him in east London until 2023, as he is currently under contract until 2021. It is also mentioned in the report that the club will look into the contract of other stars approaching the last 18 months of their contracts, including Mark Noble, Lukasz Fabianski and Michail Antonio.

Now 29 years old, Cresswell joined from the Tractor Boys for a fee of just £3.75m just over five years ago, going on the feature 183 times for the club and netting seven goals during that period. His time at West Ham has also seen him make three international appearances for England, the last of which coming back in 2017.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Despite featuring heavily for the club since making the move to the capital, a poor start to the Premier League last season saw the Hammers lose all four of their opening fixtures, and earning just two wins from their first ten matches.



That poor form saw Cresswell eventually dropped for Masuaku, who held on to the left-back slot for the majority of the season. This time around, however, Pellegrini's side are up into eighth position as the international break gets underway, winning three and losing just two of their first eight matches.



