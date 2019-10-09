When & Where to Watch Arsenal's Players During the October International Break

Arsenal will temporarily wave farewell to seven players heading off to represent their countries during the October international break.

Kieran Tierney misses out for Scotland as the club manages his return from injury, while newly-appointed club captain Granit Xhaka may not play a part in Switzerland's latest qualifiers - the midfielder had been called up but has yet to join the squad after his wife gave birth to their daughter on Monday.

There has been no Greek hospitality for Sokratis Papastathopoulos this time around, dropped from the squad after Greece failed to keep clean sheets against Armenia, Finland and Liechtenstein, picking up a solitary point in the process.

Here’s a look at when and where you can catch Arsenal's internationals in action.

All TV/live stream information relates to UK availability.

Bernd Leno (Germany)

The Arsenal shot stopper may have found himself in some frosty goalkeeping sessions when he arrived to train with the German national team, following the rumours of boycotts and bickering if Marc-Andre ter Stegen were to replace Manuel Neuer between the sticks.

Leno has only made six appearances for the senior side and it's unlikely that he'll add to them as Germany face Argentina and Estonia.





Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Germany vs Argentina 9 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV Estonia vs Germany 13 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

The Argentine recently stated his desire to oust Leno from the side and claim the number one spot at the Emirates Stadium, and his ambitions may stretch even further with his second senior call-up.

He failed to make an appearance on his only other selection for a squad, but perhaps that will change with two friendlies on the horizon. Playing against Germany might be a little ambitious, yet Ecuador follow and could offer Martinez his chance.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Germany vs Argentina 9 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV Ecuador vs Argentina 13 Oct @ 15.00 (BST) Not in UK

Dani Ceballos (Spain)

The attacking midfielder has divided opinion at times this season, genius in the eyes of some and going missing in games if you listen to others. Either way, it was inevitable that Ceballos would need time following a stop-start spell at Real Madrid and he recently admitted to being very happy in north London.

He could well get the chance to add to his seven Spain caps, as La Roja look to seal qualification in their Scandinavian double-header against Norway and Sweden.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Norway vs Spain 12 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV Sweden vs Spain 15 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast) Another Arsenal summer signing that hasn't exactly hit the ground running, the international break and a couple of games away from the Premier League spotlight might do Nicolas Pepe the world of good. Since his arrival from Lille, the forward has scored just once for the Gunners. The Ivory Coast face DR Congo in a friendly, before they attempt to turn around a two-goal deficit in their 2020 Africa Cup of Nations second round second leg qualifier against Niger.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Ivory Coast vs DR Congo 13 Oct @ 18:00 (BST) Not in UK Ivory Coast vs Niger 18 Oct @ TBD Not in UK Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

While Pepe has struggled to find the net, Aubameyang can't seem to stop scoring. The Gabon international has seven in eight Premier League appearances and joins up with the national team for friendlies with Burkina Faso and Morocco. Arsenal head into the October break third in the league and Aubameyang's goals have been vital in what could generously be labelled as progress. If there's one player Unai Emery can't afford to pick up an injury on international duty, it's probably him. Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Burkina Faso vs Gabon 10 Oct @ 20:00 (BST) Not in UK Morocco vs Gabon 15 Oct @ 20:00 (BST) Not in UK Lucas Torreira (Uruguay) Lucas Torreira (Uruguay)