When & Where to Watch Arsenal's Players During the October International Break

Arsenal will temporarily wave farewell to seven players heading off to represent their countries during the October international break.
Kieran Tierney misses out for Scotland as the club manages his return from injury, while newly-appointed club captain Granit Xhaka may not play a part in Switzerland's latest qualifiers - the midfielder had been called up but has yet to join the squad after his wife gave birth to their daughter on Monday.
There has been no Greek hospitality for Sokratis Papastathopoulos this time around, dropped from the squad after Greece failed to keep clean sheets against Armenia, Finland and Liechtenstein, picking up a solitary point in the process.
Here’s a look at when and where you can catch Arsenal's internationals in action.
All TV/live stream information relates to UK availability.
Bernd Leno (Germany)
The Arsenal shot stopper may have found himself in some frosty goalkeeping sessions when he arrived to train with the German national team, following the rumours of boycotts and bickering if Marc-Andre ter Stegen were to replace Manuel Neuer between the sticks.
Leno has only made six appearances for the senior side and it's unlikely that he'll add to them as Germany face Argentina and Estonia.
|Game
|Date/Time
|Channel/Live Stream
|Germany vs Argentina
|9 Oct @ 19.45 (BST)
|Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
|Estonia vs Germany
|13 Oct @ 19.45 (BST)
|Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)
The Argentine recently stated his desire to oust Leno from the side and claim the number one spot at the Emirates Stadium, and his ambitions may stretch even further with his second senior call-up.
He failed to make an appearance on his only other selection for a squad, but perhaps that will change with two friendlies on the horizon. Playing against Germany might be a little ambitious, yet Ecuador follow and could offer Martinez his chance.
|Game
|Date/Time
|Channel/Live Stream
|Germany vs Argentina
|9 Oct @ 19.45 (BST)
|Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
|Ecuador vs Argentina
|13 Oct @ 15.00 (BST)
|Not in UK
Dani Ceballos (Spain)
The attacking midfielder has divided opinion at times this season, genius in the eyes of some and going missing in games if you listen to others. Either way, it was inevitable that Ceballos would need time following a stop-start spell at Real Madrid and he recently admitted to being very happy in north London.
He could well get the chance to add to his seven Spain caps, as La Roja look to seal qualification in their Scandinavian double-header against Norway and Sweden.
|Game
|Date/Time
|Channel/Live Stream
|Norway vs Spain
|12 Oct @ 19.45 (BST)
|Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
|Sweden vs Spain
|15 Oct @ 19.45 (BST)
|Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast)
Another Arsenal summer signing that hasn't exactly hit the ground running, the international break and a couple of games away from the Premier League spotlight might do Nicolas Pepe the world of good. Since his arrival from Lille, the forward has scored just once for the Gunners.
The Ivory Coast face DR Congo in a friendly, before they attempt to turn around a two-goal deficit in their 2020 Africa Cup of Nations second round second leg qualifier against Niger.
|Game
|Date/Time
|Channel/Live Stream
|Ivory Coast vs DR Congo
|13 Oct @ 18:00 (BST)
|Not in UK
|Ivory Coast vs Niger
|18 Oct @ TBD
|Not in UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)
While Pepe has struggled to find the net, Aubameyang can't seem to stop scoring. The Gabon international has seven in eight Premier League appearances and joins up with the national team for friendlies with Burkina Faso and Morocco.
Arsenal head into the October break third in the league and Aubameyang's goals have been vital in what could generously be labelled as progress. If there's one player Unai Emery can't afford to pick up an injury on international duty, it's probably him.
|Game
|Date/Time
|Channel/Live Stream
|Burkina Faso vs Gabon
|10 Oct @ 20:00 (BST)
|Not in UK
|Morocco vs Gabon
|15 Oct @ 20:00 (BST)
|Not in UK
Lucas Torreira (Uruguay)
When it comes to Lucas Torreira, it's easy to let the numbers do the talking - the tenacious midfielder has become a reliable presence for both club and country. In his debut season for Arsenal, the Uruguayan made 34 appearances and already has six in eight in 2019/20.
It's a similar story at international level, as Torreira already has 20 caps to his name despite making his debut in March 2018.
Uruguay face Peru in a friendly double-header, including home and away fixtures in the space of five days.
|Game
|Date/Time
|Channel/Live Stream
|Uruguay vs Peru
|12 Oct @ 00:00 (BST)
|Not in UK
|Peru vs Uruguay
|16 Oct @ 02:30 (BST)
|Not in UK
Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Kolasinac has started the season admirably, considering he and Mesut Ozil were the victims of an attempted carjacking, as well as the uncertainty at left back following Nacho Monreal's departure and Kieran Tierney's injury.
To have any chance of qualifying for Euro 2020, Bosnia and Herzegovina will need to close the gap on Finland by beating Sunday's opponents. An away trip to struggling Greece follows in an important four days for Kolasinac and his teammates.
|Game
|Date/Time
|Channel/Live Stream
|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland
|12 Oct @ 17:00 (BST)
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|15 Oct @ 19:45 (BST)
|Sky Sports Red Button