When & Where to Watch Barcelona's Players During the October International Break

Due to their standing as one of the best club sides in the world, you may expect Barcelona to have a large number of players heading off on international duty this week.

However, with several players struggling with fitness concerns, and Lionel Messi currently suspended after his outburst at the Copa America, only a rather modest ten players will be representing their countries in the coming days.

Here is all you need to know about how to catch those ten first-team stars in action.

Arturo Vidal (Chile)

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

The veteran midfielder looked to be just a fringe player for Barcelona in the early stages of the season, struggling to get many minutes from the bench.

However, he has shown over the past week that he can still make an impact. His introduction in the second half against Inter in the Champions League brought greater energy to the side, as he assisted Luis Suarez's stunning equaliser. He was rewarded for his showing by being handed his first league start of the season against Sevilla on Sunday as the reigning champions won 4-0.

This international break sees Chile play two friendlies against Colombia and Guinea, with both matches taking place in Alicante.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Colombia vs Chile Saturday, Oct 12 (17:00) Not in UK Chile vs Guinea Tuesday, Oct 15 (17:00) Not in UK

Arthur Melo (Brazil)



Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Brazil are also just in friendly action over the coming week, but Arthur has far more air miles to clock up. The five-time World Cup winners will be playing their games in Singapore, as they take on two African opponents in Senegal and Nigeria.

Arthur has been in fine form for Barcelona this season, cementing his place as a first-team regular despite Ernesto Valverde having plenty of options to choose from in the midfield department.

The 23-year-old will be looking to transfer his club form onto the international scene this week.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Brazil vs Senegal Thursday, Oct 10 (13:00) LFC TV Brazil vs Nigeria Sunday, Oct 13 (13:00) Not in UK

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany)



Eric Alonso/MB Media/GettyImages

Barcelona's goalkeeper has been a frustrated figure at international level, often having to settle for a place on the bench behind Manuel Neuer.

Joachim Low has confirmed that this will remain the case for now, despite ter Stegen pushing to overtake Bayern's more experienced shot-stopper in the pecking order.

However, it has been confirmed that ter Stegen will be given a rare start in Germany's friendly at home to Argentina on Wednesday, before dropping back to the bench when the side return to competitive action against Estonia on the weekend.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Germany vs Argentina Wednesday, Oct 9 (19:45) Sky Sports Football Estonia vs Germany Sunday, Oct 13 (19:45) Sky Sports Premier League

Clement Lenglet & Antoine Griezmann (France)



Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

With Aymeric Laporte and Samuel Umtiti injured, Lenglet will once more be expected to line up alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of France's defence. His form has been patchy so far this season, but Didier Deschamps is likely to keep faith in him.

Meanwhile, Griezmann is yet to show his best in Barcelona colours either following his summer move from Atletico Madrid. Often playing from the left wing in recent games, he has been comfortably outshone by Luis Suarez over the past couple of weeks.

Still, he remains on of France's key players and will be expected to make an impact as they take on Iceland and Turkey this week.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Iceland vs France Friday, Oct 11 (19:45) Sky Sports Football France vs Turkey Monday, Oct 14 (19:45) Sky Sports Mix/Sky Sports Football

Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)



Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The young Dutch midfielder has had a steady start to life in Spain, often having to play slightly higher up the pitch than he would like to accommodate Sergio Busquets.

He will slot back into his best position at the base of the midfield for his country, as they face an important week ahead. They currently lie third in Group C, but can change all that in their next two games as they face second-placed Northern Ireland followed by Belarus.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Netherlands vs Northern Ireland Thursday, Oct 10 (19:45) Sky Sports Main Event Belarus vs Netherlands Sunday, Oct 13 (17:00) Sky Sports Premier League

Sergio Busquets (Spain)



Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Busquets is Barcelona's sole representative in the Spain squad this month. Now aged 31, the holding midfielder was taken off early during last week's game with Inter and was only a second half substitute on the weekend, signalling that his playing time at Barcelona may drop off a little this season.

His place in the Spain side is more secure though as they cruise towards qualification for next year's European Championships. The 2010 World Cup winners travel to Norway and Sweden in the coming days.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Norway vs Spain Saturday, Oct 12 (19:45) Sky Sports Football Sweden vs Spain Tuesday, Oct 15 (19:45) Sky Sports Premier League

Nelson Semedo (Portugal)



Eric Alonso/MB Media/GettyImages

The most recent European Championship winners have not had things all their own way in their qualifying group so far. Two wins and two draws sees them sitting second in their group.

However, there is no reason to panic, and they should be able to close the gap to the top this week. They face Luxembourg on Friday, before travelling to group leaders Ukraine next Monday.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Portugal vs Luxembourg Friday, Oct 11 (19:45) Sky Sports Premier League Ukraine vs Portugal Monday, Oct 14 (19:45) Sky Sports Premier League

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

Eric Alonso/MB Media/GettyImages

Croatia are part of a very tight group, as they sit just a point ahead of Slovakia and Hungary, with Wales a further three points back but with a game in hand.

This week will be a crucial one for Rakitic and his teammates, as they face Hungary at home before travelling to Wales over the weekend.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Croatia vs Hungary Thursday, Oct 10 (19:45) Sky Sports Football (Red Button) Wales vs Croatia Sunday, Oct 13 (19:45) Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Main Event

Moussa Wague (Senegal)



Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

At just 21, Wague is (unsurprisingly) struggling to break into the Barcelona first team on a consistent basis, having made just three squads so far this season.

The full back could be pushing for a start for Senegal this week though, but he faces a tough test as his side face Brazil in Singapore. Keeping Neymar and co. quiet will be a difficult task for the youngster.