When & Where to Watch Inter's Players During the International Break

Inter have started the season in fine form, and head into the international break with six wins from seven in Serie A.

Despite losing 2-1 to title rivals Juventus in their most recent game, Inter can go into the break full of confidence, with numerous players earning deserved call-ups from their respective national sides.

Here are the players who are leaving Milan for international football this week.

Nicolo Barella, Cristiano Biraghi & Danilo D'Ambrosio (Italy)

Barella and D'Ambrioso have been regulars in Antonio Conte's side this season, and have earned deserved call-ups. Biraghi has featured once and has an assist to his name, but has warmed the bench for a large portion of the season so far.

Italy's fixtures look routine on paper, as they face Greece and Liechtenstein, but will need to guard their complacency against two weaker opponents.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Italy vs. Greece Saturday, October 12 (19:45) Sky Sports Premier League Liechtenstein vs. Italy Tuesday, October 15 (19:45) Sky Sports Football

Diego Godin & Matias Vecino (Uruguay)

Diego Godin has started five games for Inter this season, after missing out on the opening day due to a muscle injury. The 33-year-old has a wealth of club and international experience, and captains his country.

Matias Vecino has also made five appearances this season, but has been rotated throughout the opening stages of the season.

Uruguay face Peru twice, both in friendlies. This is the first time that Uruguay and Peru lock horns since their clash in the Copa America, a game which Peru won on penalties.





Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Uruguay vs. Peru Saturday, October 12 (00:00) N/A Peru vs. Uruguay Wednesday, October 16 (02:30) N/A

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Lukaku has received mixed reviews since his move from Manchester, but there is no denying that he is prolific for his country. Three goals in seven games for Inter is not a fantastic record, but it is still enough to retain his spot as Belgium's main forward.

Belgium host San Marino before travelling to Kazakhstan in EURO 2020 qualification Group I, and you would expect Lukaku to score in both fixtures.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Belgium vs San Marino Wednesday, October 10 (19:45) Sky Sports Football Kazakhstan vs Belgium Sunday, October 13 (14:00) Sky Sports Main Event





Alexis Sanchez (Chile)

Another player who endured a nightmare stint in Manchester, Conte offered a lifeline to the Chilean.

Although he has not played up to his full potential at club level, he is still regarded as the main man in Chile. He will need to be the Sanchez of old when he travels to Colombia, before Chile welcome Guinea, where the home side are heavy favourites.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Colombia vs. Chile Saturday, October 12 (17:00) N/A Chile vs. Guinea Tuesday, October 15 (17:00) N/A





Milan Skriniar (Slovakia)

The 24-year-old has been an ever-present for Conte this season, and has proved himself as a reliable option at the back.

He will have to carry his club form onto the international stage, as he faces a tough task against Wales in Group E. The Slovak then faces easier opposition in Paraguay, and a break from European qualifiers.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Slovakia vs Wales Thursday, October 10 (19:45) Sky Sports Premier League Slovakia vs Paraguay Sunday, October 13 (19:45) N/A





Valentino Lazaro (Austria)

The Austrian has not featured in Serie A this season, and only played once in the Champions League.

He faces Israel at home, before making the trip to Slovenia. He will be looking to catch the eye of Conte, and prove his worth to both Austria and Inter.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Austria vs Israel Thursday, October 10 (19:45) Sky Sports Football Slovenia vs Austria Sunday, October 13 (19:45) Sky Sports Football

Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)

The 26-year-old has started every game in Serie A this season, and has rightfully retained his spot in the heart of the Croatian midfield.

The World Cup finalist faces Hungary in a crucial European qualifier, before travelling to Wales, who will be looking to resurrect their EURO 2020 qualification bid.

Brozovic will have to be at his best to guard his complacency against two sides, hungry for qualification.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Croatia vs. Hungary Thursday, October 10 (19:45) Sky Sports Football Wales vs. Croatia Sunday, October 13 (19:45) Sky Sports Football





Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)



Martinez has impressed for Conte's Inter this season, and appeared in every Serie A game. His fine form has earned the 22-year-old a call-up to the Argentina side, and will be hoping to build on his previous good form for Argentina.

He faces a very tough test against Germany, then travels to Ecuador for a friendly, which should see Martinez gain some further international experience.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Germany vs. Argentina Wednesday, October 9 (19:45) N/A Ecuador vs. Argentina Sunday, October 13 (15:00) N/A



