When & Where to Watch Leicester City's Players During the October International Break

Following their brilliant start to the Premier League season, Leicester's attention now turns to the international break.

Their stellar performances have seen a number of Foxes stars called up to their respective national sides. In total, 15 Leicester players - senior and youth - could feature for their countries over the course of the break, a break that any sane football fan always dreads.

Well, unless you're a Spurs or Manchester United fan.

Here’s a look at when and where you can catch Leicester's finest talent in action.





All TV/live stream information relates to UK availability.

Ricardo Pereira (Portugal)

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Following a fantastic start to the new season with the Foxes, electric right back Ricardo Pereira has regained his spot in the Portugal squad.

Pereira's performances have established him as one of the finest in his position in Europe, let alone the Premier League. Goals against Spurs and Newcastle highlight his attacking threat, whilst his pace and sneaky strength make him a tough proposition for opposing wingers.

If he plays over the break, it will be his first appearance for the national side since the 2018 World Cup. Surprising, ey?

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Portugal v Luxembourg 11 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV Ukraine v Portugal 14 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland)

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Evans has been at the heart of a stout Leicester defence this season, playing every single minute of their impressive start.

The 31-year-old will be looking to add to his 81 caps for Northern Ireland over the coming break as his side look to build on an impressive start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

They have a mightily important fixture against an up and coming Netherlands side in the battle for qualification, before facing the Czech Republic in a friendly.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Netherlands v Northern Ireland 10 Oct @ 19:45 Sky Sports Main Event/Now TV Czech Republic v Northern Ireland 14 Oct @ 18:00 Sky Sports Main Event/Now TV

Caglar Soyuncu (Turkey)

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Soyuncu has been a revelation for the Foxes this season. The void left by Harry Maguire has well and truly been filled.

The ex-Freiburg man has settled in perfectly with Evans at the back, looking comfortable against Tottenham's Harry Kane and most recently at Anfield against one of Europe's elite forward trios.

His Turkey side will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Group H as they take on France in their second game of the break in a fixture that will go a long way in determining the outcome of that group.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Turkey v Albania 11 Oct @ 19:45 Sky Sports Red Button France v Turkey 14 Oct @ 19:45 Sky Sports Main Event/NOW TV

Youri Tielemans & Dennis Praet (Belgium)

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

Belgium have made the perfect start to their campaign, winning six out of six and conceding just one goal in the process.

Whilst Tielemans has established himself as the prime candidate to partner Axel Witsel in the Belgium midfield, summer signing Praet has struggled to make an impact, appearing just four times since 2014.

Two simple fixtures are coming up for the Red Devils; a home game against San Marino - which should, at least, see Praet get some minutes - and a trip to Kazakhstan, which will be a little trickier.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Belgium v San Marino 10 Oct @ 19:45 Sky Sports Red Button Kazakhstan v Belgium 13 Oct @ 14:00 Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

An exciting test for the debatably world-class Ndidi is coming up during the break, as his Nigeria side take on Brazil in a friendly on Sunday.

The 22-year-old already has 32 international caps, representing his country in the 2016 Olympics, the 2018 World Cup and the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

He's become a fan favourite at the King Power and there's little doubt that the Nigerian faithful look up to him as a hero. Maybe a John Obi Mikel 2.0?

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Nigeria v Brazil 13 Oct @ 13:00 Not in UK

Danny Ward (Wales)

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Bought from Liverpool in 2018, Ward has served as Kasper Schmeichel's very able back-up, a job he also does for Wales, playing second fiddle to Wayne Hennessey.

However, he did start in Wales' most recent outing against Bulgaria, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win.

We could see the Leicester man in action for their two crunch fixtures over the break, two that they'll likely have to win if they want to repeat their Euro 2016 heroics.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Slovakia v Wales 10 Oct @ 19:45 Sky Sports Premier League/Now TV Wales v Croatia 13 Oct @ 19:45 Sky Sports Main Event/Now TV

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark)

TF-Images/GettyImages

Leicester's shot-stopper could earn his 50th cap for Denmark over the break, with games against Switzerland and Luxembourg coming up.

Schmeichel has made all 49 appearances whilst he's been at Leicester and starred at both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups for his national side. However, his dad's tally of 129 caps is still a long way away.

His side will be looking to catch-up to the Republic of Ireland in their group, the Danish being only two points off.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Denmark v Switzerland 12 Oct @ 17:00 Sky Sports Football/Now TV Denmark v Luxembourg 15 Oct @ 18:00 Not in UK

Ben Chilwell & James Maddison (England)

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

And finally, the English boys.

These two will likely be pivotal in what should be a bright future for the England national side. Incredibly, Maddison is yet to play for his country, whilst Chilwell has appeared eight times for the senior side.

Both have enjoyed strong starts to the domestic season, with Maddison starting out as one of the best performers in the league.

The Three Lions will have two of their tougher tests in this rather tame group. Trips to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria are up next for this exciting England squad as they look to wrap qualification up early.

Oh, and if you'd forgotten, Jamie Vardy has indeed retired from international football.