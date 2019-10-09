When & Where to Watch Real Madrid's Players During the October International Break

Despite talk of a crisis at Real Madrid, with the team having only picked up one point from their opening two Champions League group games, Los Blancos are top of La Liga by two points heading into the latest international break.

However, Zinedine Zidane will have to prepare his side for their next game against Real Mallorca without 12 first team regulars as they go off to represent their respective countries this week.

Here is a rundown of how you can see these 12 players in action across the globe.

Sergio Ramos & Dani Carvajal (Spain)

Although he is now 33, Ramos remains an integral part of Madrid's side, and has been one of their more consistent performers in the early stages of the season.

Carvajal has been less impressive, but still retains the faith of Zidane. Both will be expected to start for Spain in their upcoming games as they travel to Scandinavia to play Norway and Sweden.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Norway vs Spain Saturday, Oct 12 (19:45) Sky Sports Football Sweden vs Spain Tuesday, Oct 15 (19:45) Sky Sports Premier League

Raphael Varane & Alphonse Areola (France)



He may only be 26, but Varane is now a senior figure in the France side, and someone that Didier Deschamps fully trusts.

This international break could also give Areola a rare opportunity. He has played second fiddle to Hugo Lloris for some time, but with the Tottenham goalkeeper now ruled out until 2020 due to injury, it could be Areola's time to shine.

France still have some work to do in their group, as they are currently level on points with Turkey and three ahead of Iceland. They face both of those teams over the next week.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Iceland vs France Friday, Oct 11 (19:45) Sky Sports Football France vs Turkey Monday, Oct 14 (19:45) Sky Sports Mix/Sky Sports Football

Eden Hazard & Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Hazard is yet to shine for Madrid following his summer move from Chelsea. He is still getting up to speed following a hamstring injury that he suffered in pre-season.

Meanwhile, Courtois has had problems of his own. A dip in form has meant that his place in the side has come into question with Areola being a more than capable replacement.

Yet the pair remain important players for the current number one ranked international side in the world. They are coasting towards Euro 2020, and should not face much of a challenge to their supremacy this week when they take on San Marino and Kazakhstan.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Belgium vs San Marino Thursday, Oct 10 (19:45) Sky Sports Football (Red Button) Kazakhstan vs Belgium Sunday, Oct 13 (14:00) Sky Sports Main Event

Casemiro & Eder Militao (Brazil)

The 2019 Copa America champions will be travelling to Singapore this week for two friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria.

Unsurprisingly, Casemiro has made the squad, whilst Militao has also got a call-up despite his lack of game time at club level.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Brazil vs Senegal Thursday, Oct 10 (13:00) LFC TV Brazil vs Nigeria Sunday, Oct 13 (13:00) Not in UK

Luka Modric (Croatia)



The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has had a quieter 2019, but is still a vital player for his national team.

Croatia will need him to be close to his best this week, as they face a testing pair of fixtures. With four teams still realistically capable of qualifying out of Group E for Euro 2020, Croatia meet two of their rivals for a place at next year's tournament as they host Hungary before travelling to Wales.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Croatia vs Hungary Thursday, Oct 10 (19:45) Sky Sports Football (Red Button) Wales vs Croatia Sunday, Oct 13 (19:45) Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Main Event





Gareth Bale (Wales)



The Welsh winger may not be enjoying his time at Madrid under Zidane, but he is still his country's star player.

Wales are currently fourth in their group, and face a potentially defining week as they aim to make up ground and qualify for their second successive European Championships.

First up is a tricky trip to Slovakia, before they return to home soil to take on Croatia.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Slovakia vs Wales Thursday, Oct 10 (19:45) Sky Sports Premier League Wales vs Croatia Sunday, Oct 13 (19:45) Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Main Event

Fede Valverde (Uruguay)

Valverde has started three of Madrid's last four games, thus rightfully earning another call-up to the Uruguayan national team.

The South American side are just in friendly action, as they will be playing Peru twice in the space of four days.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Uruguay vs Peru Saturday, Oct 12 (00:00) Not in UK Peru vs Uruguay Wednesday, Oct 16 (02:30) Not in UK





Rodrygo (Brazil Olympic Team)

Ahead of next year's Olympics in Tokyo, Brazil's Olympic team will play two friendly fixtures over the next week as part of their preparation.

Having joined Madrid over the summer, 18-year-old Rodrygo is still finding his feet at the club and has only made the matchday squad sporadically.

He will be expected to get more game time here though as Brazil take on Venezuela and Japan.