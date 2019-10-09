When & Where to Watch Watford's Players During the October International Break

By 90Min
October 09, 2019

Watford have had four senior call-ups for the upcoming international break.

Despite their dismal start to the season, the Hornets will be represented over four different continents and we take a look at when and where they'll be in action.

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) 


JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Despite not having the best start to his Watford career, the Hornets record-signing is in the Senegal squad, who are set to face Brazil in a friendly in Singapore. The match is a warm-up for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, which start in November.

Former manager Javi Gracia didn't actually start his record signing in the league, but Sarr has seen more minutes under Quique Sanchez Flores, despite not making the desired impact thus far.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream

Brazil vs Senegal

 10th Oct @ 13.00 (BST) LFC TV

Craig Cathcart (Northern Ireland)

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Cathcart has been called up for Northern Ireland, who face a tricky qualifier away to the Netherlands before a friendly match against Czech Republic, also away from home.

The 30-year-old started in Watford's only clean sheet so far this season, the goalless draw against Sheffield United at the weekend, and has nearly racked up half a century of caps for his country.


Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream
Netherlands vs Northern Ireland 10 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Main Event
Czech Republic vs Northern Ireland 14 Oct @ 18.00 (BST) Sky Sports Football

Roberto Pereyra (Argentina)

Alexis Lloret/GettyImages

Arguably Watford's best player, or at the very least their most creative, Roberto Pereyra has been called up by Lionel Scaloni for the friendlies against Germany and Ecuador.

Despite only having 16 caps to his name, Pereyra has been included in Argentina's last two Copa America squads, which considering their extensive attacking options, is some feat.

He's appeared in 7 of Watford's eight games this season and has scored one goal, which came against Arsenal

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream

Germany vs Argentina

 9 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Ecuador vs Argentina 13 Oct @ 15.00 (BST) Not in UK

Adrian Mariappa (Jamaica)

Adrian Mariappa

The experienced centre-half has only played once for Watford so far this season, but is travelling to Central America to play CONCACAF Nations League matches against Aruba and Curacao.


Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream
Jamaica vs Aruba 12 Oct @ 23.00 (BST) Not in UK
Curacao vs Jamaica 17 Oct @ 00.00 (BST) Not in UK




























More Soccer

