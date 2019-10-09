When & Where to Watch West Ham United's Players During the October International Break

West Ham United have seven players set for senior international duty over the coming days.

Out of those called up, only three have been first time regulars this season for the Hammers, who despite defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday have enjoyed a reasonably good start to the season, sitting in eighth in the Premier League.

With the international break upon us, here is a look at which players are representing their countries this month and when and where you can catch them in action.

All TV/live stream information relates to UK availability.

Declan Rice (England)

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Rice has been an ever present in the midfield for West Ham this season, breaking up play and putting the Hammers back on the front foot throughout games this term.

Ever since Rice declared he would play for England over the Republic of Ireland in February, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has included Rice in his last four squads and is clearly a big fan of the 20-year-old. He started the midfielder in both of England’s victories last month against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Rice is the only player in the West Ham squad who has been called up for the England squad and is set to start against Czech Republic on Friday in their UEFA European Championship qualifier in Group A.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Czech Republic vs England 11 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) ITV1/ITV Player Bulgaria vs England 14 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) ITV1/ITV Player

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine)

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The winger has been in excellent form so far this term, scoring three times in the Premier League already, one more than he managed in the whole of last season.

He joins up with a Ukraine side who currently sit top of Group B in Euro 2020 qualifying, with 13 points from five games. They sit five points clear of second placed Portugal, albeit the Portuguese do have a game in hand.

Yarmolenko will look to keep up his good form and help Ukraine maintain their lead at the top of the group when they face Lithuania and then Portugal, with both being at home.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Ukraine vs Lithuania 11 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button Ukraine vs Portugal 14 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Robert Snodgrass (Scotland)

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

Snodgrass has been in and out of Manuel Pellegrini’s side this term, featuring in four Premier League games as he meets up with a Scotland squad virtually already unable to finish in the top two of Group I.

The midfielder has only played once so far in Euro qualifying but has been called up by Steve Clarke for the upcoming games against second place Russia in Moscow and minnows San Marino in Glasgow.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Russia vs Scotland 10 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Football/NOW TV Scotland vs San Marino 13 Oct @ 17.00 (BST) Sky Sports Main Event & Football/NOW TV

Arthur Masuaku (Democratic Republic of the Congo)





After pipping Aaron Cresswell to the left-back spot at the start of the season, Arthur Masuaku has fallen out of favour in recent weeks following his sending off against Aston Villa three weeks ago.



However, despite this the 25-year-old has still been called up to the Democratic Republic of Congo squad this week for their upcoming friendlies against Algeria in Blida and the Ivory Coast in Paris. Game Date/Time Channel/Live Steam Algeria vs Congo DR 10 Oct @ 20:45 (BST) Not in UK Cote d’Ivoire vs Congo DR 13 Oct @ 18:00 (BST) Not in UK Fabian Balbuena (Paraguay)

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Just like Masuaku, Fabian Balbuena has been out of favour this term, making just two appearances in the Premier League in the clubs opening eight games, having to rely on the Carabao Cup for more regular first team football.

The former Corinthians defender has been called up to the Paraguay squad though for their two friendlies over the international break, both against European sides, with the first one up against Serbia in Krusevac before he faces Slovakia in Bratislava.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Serbia vs Paraguay 10 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Not in UK Slovakia vs Paraguay 13 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Not in UK

Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro)

Michael Campanella/GettyImages

Sead Haksabanovic is currently playing his football away from Hammers, on loan at Swedish side IFK Norrkoping. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who is Swedish born, has been on loan at them since January, featuring 27 times.

He has been called up to play for Montenegro, who are in Group A alongside England but will not feature against the Three Lions, with Montenegro set to face Bulgaria and Kosovo in the coming days. Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Montenegro vs Bulgaria 11 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button Kosovo vs Montenegro 14 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) Lastly, another man plying his trade away from West Ham this season is midfielder Josh Cullen, who is back on loan with Charlton Athletic for the campaign after impressing for the south east London side last year as the Addicks gained promotion.





