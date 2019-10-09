When & Where to Watch Wolves' Players During the International Break

Four Wolves players have been called up by their respective countries for international duty over the next two weeks.

After their shock 2-0 win over Man City on Sunday, Wolves fans will be relieved that Morgan Gibbs-White, Roman Saiss, Pedro Neto and Diogo Jota have all withdrawn from their national squads to recover from knocks. Their injuries aren't deemed to be serious, with most of the players expected to be back for the next league game.

Of those Wolves players who are representing their countries, here's a look and when and where you can watch them.





All TV/live stream information relates to UK availability .

Leander Dendoncker

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

After being included in the Belgium national squad on multiple occasions, Leander Dendoncker will be hoping to be given more opportunities in the starting XI, with his only start for Belgium coming in the 8-1 win domination over Estonia back in 2016.

The midfielder has impressed and been an important cog in Nuno Espírito Santo's system, starting all but one of the eight Premier League games so far.

Game Time/Date Channel/Live Stream Belgium vs San Marino Thursday 10 Oct @ 7:45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button Kazakhstan vs Belgium Sunday 13 Oct @ 2:00 (BST) Sky Sports Football/ Sky Sports Main Event

Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Portuguese trio have amassed more than 200 appearances combined for their country, and the midfield pairing of Moutinho and Neves in front of the reliable hands of Patrício could be just as important to Portugal as they are to Wolves.

Used together in midfield in rotation for Portugal, it appears as though the highly-regarded talent of Ruben Neves will eventually succeed the veteran Moutinho, who will always have the trust of manager Fernando Santos - not just for his experience but because his skillset is still so valuable for the side.

Rui Patrício has been the starting keeper for Portugal for quite some time, and considering he is only 31 years old your would not expect that to change.