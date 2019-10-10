6 Must-Watch Games From Euro 2020 Qualifiers During the International Break

You're probably thinking that the international break is a tedious and repetitious cycle of watching your home nation travel over 3,000 miles to Azerbaijan with half of the team pulling out with injuries.

Alas, with some breathtaking results during the last round of European qualifiers, you can rest assured there will be some cracking games to look out for over the next week.

Last time out, the Netherlands emerged victorious from a tight game against Germany in Group C, the Flying Dutchmen winning by four goals to two. Germany continue to occupy top spot, with the Netherlands only three points behind.

Over in Group A, England scored nine goals in two games agains Bulgaria and Kosovo respectively, although Kosovo did manage to put three goals of their own past Gareth Southgate's side. The Three Lions remain first, with a game in hand over second-placed Czech Republic.

So, with all that said, here are six games to tune into during the international break.

Thursday: Netherlands vs Northern Ireland (Group C Qualifier)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

What better way to start off this list than with a home nation playing against one of the best national sides in the world.

The Green and White Army have enjoyed a recent spell of results, seeing them sit in second place ahead of Thursday's opponents. Putting aside a 2-0 loss to Germany during the last round of fixtures, Northern Ireland have won their last five international fixtures, including victories against Belarus, Estonia and Luxembourg.

The Netherlands are in form coming into this fixture, scoring eight goals and conceding two against Estonia and Germany. In fact, since October 2018 the Netherlands have lost only two games, coming in 1-0 and 3-2 defeats to Portugal and Germany respectively. It's an experienced Northern Ireland side vs a youthful Dutch side but Oranje will be looking to leapfrog Thursday's opponents in what should be a cracking game of football.

Friday: Czech Republic vs England (Group A Qualifier)

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The biggest game in Group A this weekend sees Southgate's England team, who sit top of the table, tackle a tough Czech side who themselves sit only three points behind the Three Lions on Friday night.

Southgate has seen his side lose only once since October 2018 and, more importantly, England are playing some sublime football. With a mass influx of talented young players coming through, the former Middlesbrough manager will almost certainly have a selection headache for this fixture.

On the other hand, Jaroslav Šilhavý's Czech Republic have found winning form hard to extend. The Czech's managed a 3-0 win against struggling Montenegro following a 2-1 away defeat to Kosovo, who sit just a point behind the Czech Republic.





Expect goals and plenty of exciting up and coming talent in what should be a thriller. It's first against second, it's England against Czech Republic, it's coming home.

Saturday: Denmark vs Switzerland (Group D Qualifier)

Levan Verdzeuli/GettyImages

Denmark haven't lost an international game since October 2018, albeit with four wins and six draws, and have only conceded eight goals in that duration. De rød-hvide host a Swiss side who sit a point behind with a game in hand, having scored ten goals and only conceded four.





Last time out, Rossocrociati cruised past Gibraltar by four goals to nil, whilst Denmark only managed a draw away to Georgia, despite hitting Gibraltar for six in the preceding fixture.





Both teams will be looking to gain all three points; Denmark will be hoping to put some daylight between themselves and Saturday's opponents, whilst Switzerland will be hoping to capitalise and leapfrog their opponents.

Sunday: Wales vs Croatia (Group E Qualifier)

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Ryan Giggs has an extremely young and talented Welsh team at his disposal, with Harry Wilson and Daniel James both under the age of 23. Add in the talismanic Gareth Bale - and the fact that players like Aaron Ramsey and David Brooks are absent with injuries - and the potential of this Wales side becomes apparent.





The Dragons are in good form and managed to gain six points from two qualifiers in September, with a 2-1 win over Azerbaijan followed up with a 1-0 victory against Belarus.

Sunday's opponents are 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, whose recent form has been somewhat patchy. Vatreni have failed to win successive international fixtures since October last year, and will be hoping to put a disappointing draw against Azerbaijan behind them.

Wales have a game in hand and sit four points behind Croatia coming into this fixture, so the importance of the result need not be reiterated. This should make for a riveting affair with Giggs' young dragons looking to make an explosive impression.

Monday: France vs Turkey (Group H Qualifier)

TF-Images/GettyImages

World champions France host a rejuvenated Turkey side on Monday night in this Group H qualifier.

France have lost once so far this Euro 2020 campaign, and that came against Turkey in a 2-0 defeat in June. Since then, Les Bleus have won all three fixtures, scoring 11 in the process and conceding only one goal.

Turkey have been nothing short of outstanding in 2019, winning all but one game (a 2-1 defeat to Iceland). Ay-Yıldızlılar have already beaten France once this year, and will be looking to do the double over Deschamps side.





It's first against second in this fiery affair in what promises to be a cracking match.

Tuesday: Sweden vs Spain (Group F Qualifier)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Unbeaten in 2019, Spain will be looking to extend their lead over Tuesday's opponents to ten points, whilst Sweden will want to give themselves breathing space over third placed Romania.

La Roja are yet to taste defeat in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, scoring 17 and conceding three in the process. Sweden will be looking to gather momentum with a victory over Malta before hosting Robert Moreno's side.

Whilst this looks like a win for Spain on paper, Sweden are a stern side who can trouble anyone on their day, so this is another must-watch game that will conclude the international break.