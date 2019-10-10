7 of the Best Moments From Bastian Schweinsteiger's Illustrious Career

Bastian Schweinsteiger, the midfield warrior that has won almost everything that football has to offer, a true bastion (sorry, not sorry) of this sport.

The German recently announced his retirement, calling time on a senior playing career that began 17 years ago. In this time, he went on to forge a reputation as one of the world's best midfielders, while also acting as a role model for the beautiful game.

Following his retirement announcement, we've taken a look back at some of Schweinsteiger's greatest moments.

Bayern Munich Debut

Schweinsteiger had Bayern Munich in his heart from a young age, and it didn't take him long to break into the team. At just 18 years of age, with only two training sessions in the first team squad under his belt, manager Ottmar Hitzfeld handed him his debut.

It was a pulsating match in which the German giants drew 3-3 with Lens in the Champions League, with Niko Kovac on the scoresheet for the hosts on that occasion.

While Schweinsteiger was touted for big things, few predicted that this match would only be the start of a career that would see him go on to make 500 appearances for the club and win eight Bundesliga titles, along with countless other trophies.

International Debut

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The soon-to-be German great made his international debut in a European Championship warm-up match against Hungary in 2004 - a game his side lost 2-0. Germany were eliminated in the group stage of the Euros, but following an impressive showing by Schweinsteiger, it was becoming clear that the country had a new supreme talent on their hands.

He went on to make 121 appearances for Germany, helping propel them to the top of the international stage - but more on that later.

Brace in 2006 World Cup

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Jurgen Klinsmann’s men lost to eventual winners Italy in the semi-final, resulting in them facing Portugal in a third-place playoff.

While many have often questioned the importance of this match, Schweinsteiger used this as an opportunity to continue building a reputation for himself. From this match on, he was regarded as the long-range specialist.

The first: a fierce shot that flew in from 25 yards. He then fired in a free-kick that was deflected into the Portugal goal, before he cut in to send a skidding shot into the corner of the net. A day to remember.

Switching Roles

TORSTEN SILZ/GettyImages

Bastian was one of the greatest midfield enforcers, but it's easy to forget that he actually began his career as a right-sided midfielder.

Both managers for club and country were quick to praise the midfielder's versatility in his early years, but it wasn't until Louis van Gaal came in that Schweinsteiger cemented his role as the deeper central midfield player.

Looking back on this change, the player described it as 'very important' in his development. He believed that this change allowed him to dictate the game without needing to depend on others.

Winning the Treble With Bayern Munich

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

One thing everyone knows about Bayern Munich is that they hate losing. In fact, they were so frustrated about not winning the treble in 2011/12 that they ended up claiming all three trophies the following season, and in some fashion.

In the league, Schweinsteiger chipped in with seven goals and five assists to help him team claim the title, finishing a whopping 25 points ahead of defending champions Borussia Dortmund. And then there was the Champions League. The Germans breezed past Barcelona 7-0 on aggregate, before defeating Dortmund in the final. Schweinsteiger was later named the German Footballer of the Year.

That season, manager Jupp Heynckes described the player perfectly, claiming that he was the heart and soul of the team. The player that plays for everyone, not for himself.

World Cup Glory

AFP/GettyImages

Blood, sweat and tears. Nothing sums up Schweinsteiger quite like the scenes we were all blessed to see at the 2014 World Cup. He was bruised, battered and bleeding, yet he was still somehow standing.

Germany ended up defeating Argentina 1-0, with Schweinsteiger making more tackles than any midfielder on the pitch. He was also nursing a knee problem in the build-up to the tournament, but he never once let it affect him.

The Germans, of course, produced a ruthless display en route to the final, demolishing hosts Brazil 7-1.

Testimonial Match

The legend returns! Bastian Schweinsteiger is back in Munich for his Bayern testimonial 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uaAxod2ICu — Goal (@goal) August 28, 2018

Following a stint with Manchester United, the midfielder joined MLS side Chicago Fire. A testimonial match was arranged and took place in 2018, where he played a half each for Bayern and Chicago Fire.

He scored for Bayern and was presented with his home state's Order of Merit. After the match, he told the home crowd that he was one of them, and that he always will be.