Arsenal Dealt Potential Injury Blow as Dani Ceballos Suffers Hamstring Strain on Spain Duty

Dani Ceballos looks set to miss Spain's Euro 2020 qualifier with Norway this weekend after picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty with Robert Moreno's side.

The midfielder has been one of Arsenal's standout stars this season since moving to north London on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid, notching two assists and grabbing a goal in all competitions so far this campaign.

After training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, Ceballos was forced to cut the session short after feeling muscular discomfort, which is reassuring for the Gunners as it does not indicate serious injury was suffered. He then underwent an MRI scan on the Wednesday to discover the extent of the knock, which AS report was definitive in ruling him out of the Norway clash.

His withdrawal from the squad appears to be precautionary only, with the knock being put down mostly to fatigue as opposed to serious injury.

After being taken out from the squad, he was replaced by Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo, who joined up with the senior side from the Under-21s. Following the Norway clash, La Furia Roja face a crunch clash with fellow group heavyweights Sweden on Tuesday, who they currently sit seven points clear of at the top of the table.

For Arsenal, however, losing Ceballos to injury will be of concern to Unai Emery, who isn't blessed with attacking midfielders at the club after seemingly freezing Mesut Ozil out of the squad entirely in recent weeks.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

After a stirring showing for his country, as they secured the Under-21 European Championships last summer, Ceballos became hot property in the transfer market with Zinedine Zidane deeming him not ready to feature for Madrid's first-team.

Arsenal duly swooped in to secure his signature on loan, and the 23-year-old has been a key figure for the club this season. Despite failing to sparkle as of yet, the Gunners sit third in the Premier League - one point shy of Manchester City.