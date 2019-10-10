Arsenal Want to Keep Dani Ceballos But Face Challenges in Securing Signing

Arsenal are looking to keep Dani Ceballos beyond his current loan spell, with many fans viewing him as one of the signings of the summer.

The Gunners finally got the technical midfield player they so desperately needed, and the Spain international has looked right at home at the Emirates Stadium.

Ceballos has been on record saying he does not regret leaving Real Madrid, with Unai Emery using him in all eight Premier League games so far, ultimately leading to a spot in the latest national team squad.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Despite his loan move not including an option to buy, El Confidential are reporting that Arsenal are looking to keep Ceballos beyond this season regardless.

The Spanish outlet claim that Arsenal representatives have discussed ways to extend the 23-year-old's stay, with the likely outcome being another loan move due to the astronomical fee that Real Madrid are likely to demand.

Chelsea had to fork out £40.3m in order to make Mateo Kovacic's loan switch permanent in the summer, a fee that would make Ceballos the fourth most expensive player in Arsenal's history.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

However, Ceballos has admitted that life under Zinedine Zidane was not enjoyable, having only played a bit-part role for Los Blancos.

"Going to Arsenal has been a very important step in my career," he told reporters, as quoted by the Metro. "I don’t feel sorry for not being in Madrid. Right now I am where I want to be and I am very happy. My idea was to go out, play and enjoy football. In the previous two years I had not done so.

"My goal is only to work to keep doing things right. I have eight months left at Arsenal, I can only thank them for the confidence that the coach and fans have placed in me, who have already made me a song. I am very happy there and I hope to continue for a long time."

With Mesut Ozil falling out-of-favour with Unai Emery, Ceballos currently looks like Arsenal's only creative option in the middle, and making his move permanent would be a step in the right direction for the Gunners.