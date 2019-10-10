Clash Between Liverpool's Roberto Firmino & Sadio Mane Ends All Square in Brazil-Senegal Draw

The clash between Liverpool stars Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane ended all square on Thursday as Brazil and Senegal played out a 1-1 draw in Singapore.





Firmino netted the opener for the Seleção, finishing with a chipped effort from Gabriel Jesus' pass, but Senegal were level just before half-time thanks to Famara Diedhiou's penalty, following Marquinhos' foul on Mane.





Both sides had opportunities to win the glamour friendly but Senegal will likely be the more peeved side regarding the result, having seen Mane hit the post with just five minutes remaining.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Brazil are now without a win in three games, the longest run since coach Tite took over as manager in 2016, but could at least celebrate a milestone for one of their star players.





Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar became just the seventh player to win 100 caps for Brazil's men's team, following in the footsteps of many an esteemed legend.





However, the former Barcelona ace could not add to his 61 national team goals in what was largely a frustrating performance, although he did go close late on with two free kicks, one hitting the top of the net and the other saved by Dijon goalkeeper Alfred Gomis.

Brazil play a second friendly in Singapore on Sunday, when the Copa America champions face Nigeria.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Both Firmino and Mane have been in brilliant form so far this season for Liverpool, leading the Reds' charge to the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester City's recent slip at home to Wolves means the gap between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's side is now eight points, and fans of the Anfield side will be hoping their players come back from international break fully fit to continue their bid to win a league title for the first time since 1989/90.