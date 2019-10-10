Emre Can Reveals Why He's Unhappy at Juventus This Season

By 90Min
October 10, 2019

Emre Can has said he is frustrated with his lack of playing time at Juventus after making only three substitute appearances in Serie A so far this season.

The 25-year-old is very much out-of-favour in Turin at the moment, and has vented is frustration at having fewer opportunities under the new Juve manager.

Can moved to the Scudetto holders from Liverpool on a free transfer in 2018, but has since been excluded from their Champions League squad, with Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur all being ahead of him in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Nonetheless, the Germany international is frustrated with his lack of opportunities after he featured so prominently for Juventus last season.

"I'm not happy [at Juventus] right now. I don't play much at the moment," he said, as reported by the Mirror. "Last season I played a lot, especially in important games for Juventus, and I also played well there.

"I haven't had a chance this season, but now I think when I come back to the club, I will get chances again. 

"I am definitely grateful to Joachim Low, because I didn't play much in the club and he invited me [to the national team] anyway. Nevertheless, he gave me the chance. That's why I was simply happy that I played again."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Former Chelsea boss Sarri gained a reputation in England for being very stubborn surrounding team selection and style of play, is proving once again that if you don't fit into the way he wants to play, then you won't have a chance of playing many minutes at all.

Can does not look like one of Sarri's favourites at the club, and there have been reports linking him with a move away, particularly in a part-swap deal with Paul Pogba. As it stands though, the German seems keen to show his worth to his manager at Juventus.

