England Train in Special Jersey as Nike Celebrate Black History Month

Nike has launched a a special training jersey in celebration of Black History Month UK in recognition of black British athletes and their contribution to sport, with the England squad donning it at St George’s Park ahead of their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The unique jersey has been designed as a symbol of solidarity and a shared identity. Beyond the aesthetic, this bold visual is all about making a positive statement and inspiring change.

The whole England squad was kitted out, while Raheem Sterling, Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford all feature as part of the wider celebration from Nike to mark a "long-term commitment to create change and inspire the next generation of black British athletes".

NikeTown London is hosting a photography exhibition celebrating black British athletic performance and contribution to sport. ‘Black in the Day’ also invites the community to share stories through Nike’s 1948 space in Shoreditch.

Throughout Black History Month UK and beyond, Nike and its partners will stress a continued commitment to "levelling the playing field for all black British athletes and creating pathways and opportunities for future generations".

Nike is investing in training for BAME youth in London in order to provide "development opportunities and pathways" for positive change and has partnered with Sported to mentor 12 entrepreneurial young Londoners over the next 12 months.

Nike is also working alongside the National Council for the Training of Journalists and Press Association Learning to address limited visibility of women’s sport in the UK media, beyond simply specific sporting moments that garner short-term attention, with coverage often diminishing when major tournaments come to an end.

As part of that Nike is investing in the future of sports journalism with a free course designed to equip budding young sports journalists with the skills and knowledge to contribute to a growing conversation about women’s sport.

In addition, Nike has teamed up with a youth football charity called Football Beyond Borders’ and a Croydon-based community project mentoring young people named ‘Gloves not Gunz’.