Gareth Bale Admits He's Playing With 'Anger' This Season After Summer Transfer Fiasco

By 90Min
October 10, 2019

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has opened up on his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane, revealing he 'plays with anger' under the Frenchman.

After six years at the Bernabeu, the Welshman found himself unwanted by his coach, with the latter attempting to force him out of the club last summer. Madrid officials assured Bale he could leave the Spanish capital over the off-season, but a proposed move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning collapsed after the teams failed to reach an agreement over his transfer.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The winger is preparing for his nation's clash with Slovakia on Thursday evening, with Ryan Giggs' recruits fourth in their European Qualifying pool ahead of the meeting in Bratislava.

At a pre-match press conference, Bale was asked about his current situation at Real, explaining (as quoted by Sky Sports): "You play with a lot of emotion. Anger comes into it, of course, but I haven't got anything to clear my mind about. I try and give my best, whether here [with Wales] or in Madrid, and I will continue to do that," the 30-year-old admitted.

Despite Bale's comments regarding Zidane and Los Blancos, Giggs has said he believes his star man is in a better frame of mind than he had been at the beginning of the campaign, saying: "I think, now, looking from the outside, things have improved.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"The way that he's playing - which is all that footballers want to do, they want to play, they want to get minutes, they want to do well - I've always said he's at a fantastic club. Of course, it would have unsettled him because [his departure] was apparently very close.

"But, things might have changed. Things do change quite quickly in football and now he's playing, he's loved, he's happy, and I expect him to carry on doing what he's doing for Real Madrid."

Since being reintegrated by Zidane, Bale has shown solid form, netting two goals and grabbing the same number of assists in his seven appearances in the early months of 2019/20.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!

