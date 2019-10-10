Italy vs Greece: Recent Form, Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Italy will be looking to maintain their 100% start to Euro 2020 qualifying as they host Greece in their first fixture of the October international break.

Roberto Mancini's side have run riot in Group J thus far, scoring 18 and conceding just three on their way to six wins from six.

After overcoming their toughest test so far last time out - beating Finland 2-1 in Tampere - Gli Azzurri will be confident of securing automatic qualification over the course of the next week.

Saturday's opponents, Greece, have struggled so far in their attempt to make next year's Euros. This Greece squad may not be as talented as previous Greek squads, but they certainly have enough talent to not be held to 1-1 draws at home to Liechtenstein and muster just one win from six in qualifying.

Their trip to Rome is now a fixture they have to get points from if they want to stand any chance of making it to Euro 2020.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 12 October What Time Is Kick Off 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports Premier League Referee Sergei Karasev

Team News

New manager John van't Schip has made a whole host of surprising omissions from his Greece squad. Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Kostas Manolas and Kostas Mitroglou have all been overlooked by the new boss.

Van't Schip is seemingly looking towards the future with the likes of Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Vasilis Lambropoulos and Panagiotis Retsos all getting call-ups to an inexperienced Greek squad.





The home side will be without Stefano Sensi, who picked up an injury in Inter's recent 2-1 defeat at the hands of Juve. That means that there's a place for the exciting Nicolo Zaniolo in the senior squad.

Mancini has a pool of prolific forwards to choose from for their two upcoming fixtures. Lazio's Ciro Immobile and Torino's Andrea Belotti have enjoyed fine starts to the Serie A season and both will be trying to lock-down Italy's number nine spot for the long-term.

Predicted Lineups

Italy Donnarumma; Izzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Jorginho, Verratti, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne. Greece Vlachodimos; Bakakis, Retsos, Siovas, Stafylidis; Kourmpelis, Bouchalakis; Fetfatzidis, Vrousai, Pavlidis; Koulouris.

Head to Head Record

These two have only ever met five times. The first fixture dating way back to 1934, whilst the pair most recently met in June. Gli Azzurri have won three of the meetings with the other two being a draw.

Earlier in qualifying, Italy comfortably dismantled Greece 3-0 in Athens, with goals coming from Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Leonardo Bonucci.

Saturday's fixture will be the first game between the two on Italian soil since 1981. That time, Greece were able to hold the Italians to a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier; a World Cup they'd go onto win.

Recent Form

The visitors' last result was an embarrassing 1-1 draw at home to minnows Liechtenstein last month. They've been way under par so far, with their only victory coming on matchday one in Liechtenstein.

In 2019, Greece have already been beaten by Turkey, Italy and Armenia; following on from a poor UEFA Nations League in 2018, which saw them win just three of their six games.

Contrary to that, the Italians have been brilliant as of late, maintaining their 100% record in qualifying through six games. Their defence looks as stout as ever, conceding just three times this year and twice in the Nations League last year.

In September, Gli Azzurri were able to secure two away victories; first overcoming Armenia and then Finland with goals from Immobile and Jorginho helping Mancini's men over the line.

Here's how these two have fared in their five previous meetings.

Italy Greece Finland 1-2 Italy (08/09) Greece 1-1 Liechtenstein (08/09) Armenia 1-3 Italy (05/09) Finland 1-0 Greece (05/09) Italy 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (11/06) Greece 2-3 Armenia (11/06) Greece 0-3 Italy (08/06) Greece 0-3 Italy (08/06) Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein (26/03) Turkey 2-1 Greece (30/05)

Prediction

Italy look to be returning to their stout best and a comfortable win is expected on Saturday.

The Greece squad is very inexperienced and with Arsenal's Sokratis and Napoli's Manolas omitted from the squad, this Greek defence - that has been impressive away from home - may struggle against the Italians.

Italy's potential front-three of Federico Chiesa, Immobile and Insigne is a front-line that will cause most international defences issues, let alone a weakened Greece backline. They should have some joy in Rome on Saturday evening in what should be a simple Italian win.





Prediction: Italy 2-0 Greece